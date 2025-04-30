Days of Our Lives April 29 Episode Recap: Johnny Gives Shocking Verdict On Adoption of Tate and Sophia’s Baby

In the April 29, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives, the audience saw Sarah and Xander having a chat over dinner at the pub. He said to her about hoping that he could get extra work done that night so he could avoid his co-CEO, Philip, the next day.

Xander did not like to lie, and he thought that the truth coming out later would not be a good look for the company. As per him, it would be better if he were being honest now. Then Sarah told him that he was doing all that to protect himself and his loved ones.

In the episode, Sophia was seen shopping at the square when Tate saw her, who mentioned that this was a huge month for Sophia because of turning 18, prom, and finding parents for their baby. The Holly entered the scene.

Tate got visibly awkward. After their chat with Holly, Sophia decided to get a gift for Johnny and Chanel. It was revealed that she would give them a scrapbook.

Meanwhile, a major twist happened when Johnny revealed that he was not sure he could go through with the adoption. He thought earlier that adoption was not happening, which resulted in him not feeling like he had to say anything in the last couple of weeks.

Chanel told him that they would work through that. She does everything in her power to convince him, but Johnny could not go through with that, as he could not trust himself anymore after he learned what EJ did in the past. Johnny felt that he could turn out like his own dad.

Chanel told him that he was a good person who had a good heart. But Johnny had made his decision.

When Sophia and Tate arrive at their place, they ask Johnny and Chanel if everything is alright. Johnny revealed to them his decision. Sophia stomped out of the place with Tate following her.

At the square, Tate assured Sophia that they would try to find a way. Meanwhile, Chanel, who is angry at Tate, says that he did not give her an opportunity to discuss that because he called the adoption off.

She asked him to go, as she couldn't even look at him. Johnny left, and Chanel cried while hugging the teddy bear.

