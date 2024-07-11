Alec Baldwin Is Described As 'Reckless' In Prosecutor's Opening Statements During Rust Trial; DETAILS Inside

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death and potential murder.

The Rust prosecutor, Erlinda Johnson, called Alec Baldwin reckless in her opening statements during the commencement of the court trials. Baldwin has been accused of involuntary manslaughter for firing a loaded gun and killing the cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins, during the practice shoot of his movie, Rust. The bullet also injured the director, Joel Souza. The accident took place in 2021.

In the opening statements by the prosecutor to the New Mexico jury, Johnson claimed that it was a false act by the actor and the firearms security department to violate the rules of safety on sets.

Opening statements of the prosecutor in the Rust case

In the court of New Mexico, the prosecutor stated, “When someone plays make-believe with a real gun in a real-life workplace, and while playing make-believe with that gun violates the cardinal rules of firearm safety, people’s lives are endangered, and someone could be killed.”

Johnson added, "Ladies and gentlemen, that’s what this case is about. It’s simple and straightforward. The evidence will show that someone who played make-believe with a real gun and violated the cardinal rules of firearm safety is the defendant, Alexander Baldwin.”

While Baldwin has repeatedly pleaded to get the case against him washed out, the judge has denied the plea, claiming that the evidence has been against him.

Calling the actor reckless, the prosecutor further added that Hutching, the director of photography, was looking forward to a life full of opportunities, but unfortunately, she died due to “people acting in a reckless manner.”

The prosecutor, moreover, stated that Baldwin manhandled the gun on the sets, causing the death of a young woman.

Alec Baldwin’s attorney’s opening statements

After Erlinda Johnson concluded her statements, Baldwin’s attorney, Alex Spiro, began defending his client and the actor. Spiro repeatedly stated that the Hollywood star was unaware of the gun being loaded and that he did not pull the trigger.

Baldwin’s lawyer claimed, “Not a day goes by when we don’t wish Alec had saved her life. But never, the witnesses will tell you, in history, is [this] something that an actor has done—intercepted a live bullet from a prop gun. No actor in history. No one could have imagined or expected an actor to do that. So just remember that truth. Justice is truth."

Spiro shared with the jury that the accident that took place in 2021 was an unspeakable tragedy, but Baldwin committed no crime.

