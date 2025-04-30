Sitaare Zameen Par: Is Aamir Khan-led upcoming movie's trailer release delayed? Here's what we know

The trailer launch for Aamir Khan’s much-anticipated film Sitaare Zameen Par has been postponed. The decision was reportedly made in light of the tragic Pahalgam attacks, which have deeply saddened the nation. As a gesture of respect for the lives lost and acknowledging the somber mood across the country, the film's team decided it was best to hold off on the trailer release.

The trailer was originally scheduled to drop this week and was expected to kickstart a massive promotional campaign for the film. However, the reports reveal that Aamir Khan and his team felt that launching the trailer at this time would be inappropriate. They are reportedly expected to finalize a new trailer release date within the next two weeks.

Sitaare Zameen Par, directed by R.S. Prasanna and produced under Aamir Khan Productions, stars Aamir Khan alongside Genelia Deshmukh in the lead. The film is widely regarded as a spiritual sequel to the 2007 critically acclaimed drama Taare Zameen Par. While the storylines differ, Sitaare Zameen Par promises to explore similar emotional and socially relevant themes.

The film revolves around the journey of a man who undergoes a personal transformation after interacting with children who view the world through a unique lens. Through these interactions, he is forced to reflect on his own shortcomings and change for the better. In recent interviews, Aamir Khan shared that the story's emotional arc will resonate deeply with viewers, much like Taare Zameen Par did nearly two decades ago.

Despite the trailer release delay, Aamir Khan confirmed in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla that Sitaare Zameen Par will still be released in theaters on June 20, 2025. As of now, no change in the release date has been announced.

In the meantime, Aamir is celebrating renewed success at the box office with the re-release of his 1994 film Andaz Apna Apna. The movie was brought back to theaters to mark its 30th anniversary. The Hindi-language comedy film, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, features Aamir Khan and Salman Khan as two aimless dreamers competing for the affection of a wealthy heiress. The film is filled with mistaken identities, slapstick humor, and memorable characters like Crime Master Gogo, portrayed by Shakti Kapoor. It has become a cult classic in Indian cinema over the years.

