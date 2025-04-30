Who was Priscilla Pointer? All About Life and Legacy of Carrie and Dallas Star as She Passes Away at 100
Actress Priscilla Pointer, known for her roles in Blue Velvet, Carrie, and Dallas, has passed away at the age of 100.
Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of an individual's death.
Priscilla Pointer, who starred in Carrie and Dallas, passed away on Monday at 100 years of age. Pointer is the mother of actress Amy Irving and writer-director David Irving.
Pointer's actress daughter, Amy Irving, verified the news with an Instagram post. She stated she was deeply saddened by the news and that her mother would be missed deeply.
"Priscilla Pointer, acclaimed stage, television, and film actress, and mother of David, Katie, and Amy Irving, died peacefully in her sleep at the age of 100, hopefully to run off with her 2 adoring husbands and her many dogs. She most definitely will be missed," Irving wrote.
Pointer enjoyed a long theatrical and cinematic career. She played starring roles in such prominent films and shows as Blue Velvet, The Falcon and the Snowman, The Onion Field, Looking for Mr. Goodbar, and Dallas, among many others. In the 1970s, she starred in crime dramas such as Kojak, Adam-12, Cannon, The Rockford Files, Police Woman, and Barnaby Jones, among others.
Pointer's grandson Gabriel Barreto also celebrated her legacy. He posted family photos and testified about her being a wonderful grandmother and great performer. Alongside a bunch of family photos, he wrote on X, "She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and a true gift to the craft of acting."
With her late ex-husband Jules Irving, Pointer shared three children: Amy, David, and Katie. Pointer married Robert Symonds later on, and the pair remained together until Symonds died in 2007.
Priscilla Pointer died at one of Ridgefield, Connecticut's assisted living facilities. She is survived by her three children.
