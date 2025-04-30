To Get Her production breaks silence after Kim Ri Won’s past as streamer is exposed: ‘Make it clear…'

The team behind the reality dating show To Get Her has released an official statement addressing the recent controversy surrounding cast member Kim Ri Won, who has come under fire for her past online activities as a provocative live-streamer.

On April 29, the situation escalated after online posts and screenshots circulated claiming that Kim Ri Won had previously been active as a BJ (broadcast jockey), a term used in Korea for live-streamers, particularly those associated with adult or provocative content. The issue quickly gained attention among viewers and online communities, leading the cast member to publicly respond.

Kim Ri Won took to social media to directly address the matter. In her apology, she acknowledged her past and expressed regret for not disclosing this information to the show’s producers. As quoted by AllKpop, “I want to share the truth myself before causing any further harm, and offer my sincerest apologies,” she wrote. “Regardless of my personal circumstances, I truly apologize for appearing on the show without informing the production team of my past, which has caused disappointment and pain to many."

In response to the growing backlash and Kim’s apology, To Get Her’s production company, ThisPlay Company, issued an official statement to clarify the casting process and address viewer concerns. “We would like to sincerely thank everyone who has supported and followed To Get Her,” the statement began. “We, as the production team, deeply acknowledge our responsibility regarding the recent concerns caused by an issue related to one of the program’s cast members.”

According to the company, the cast was selected through a combination of open applications and recommendations from professionals within the LGBTQ+ community. All candidates went through three rounds of interviews designed to evaluate their personalities, compatibility, and intentions for joining the show. However, the company admitted that despite these efforts, there were limitations in thoroughly vetting every aspect of each individual’s background. “We want to make it clear that there was no illegal or inappropriate approach involved in the casting process,” they clarified.

The company expressed regret for the distress caused to viewers by the recent issue and acknowledged the situation's unintended impact. They also addressed the growing wave of malicious and defamatory remarks targeting the cast across online communities and social media, calling such behavior deeply unfortunate. Urging the public to refrain from further hate or personal attacks, the company emphasized its appreciation for the audience's continued support and pledged to approach future productions with increased sensitivity and responsibility.

Meanwhile, To Get Her has gained attention as a rare mainstream dating show focused on women-loving-women (WLW) relationships in South Korea. While the show has been praised for its inclusive representation, this controversy has sparked important conversations about transparency and accountability.

