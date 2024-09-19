Hayden Panettiere Shares Her Traumatic Period After Losing Brother: 'It Was My Job To Protect Him'

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

It was tough for Hayden Panettiere to get over her brother Jansen Panettiere’s death. In a recent discussion, the actress opened up about how traumatic it was for her to lose someone so close to her and how she got over it.

"He was my only sibling, and it was my job to protect him," Hayden Panettiere stated to PEOPLE magazine. The actress then stated, “I felt like I lost half of my soul" while addressing her brother's death.

However, about moving further in life, she mentioned that one learns to get life together after the person has been through something that much worse. After losing a close one, the other little tough fights don't really bother a person.

Hayden further stated that when someone goes through something "so horrific," "deep, and catastrophic," nothing can make the person hit rock bottom.

Further, while talking to the outlet, the Malcolm in the Middle actress then went on to add that she will always be heartbroken after losing her brother, which also happens to be a feeling she will never be able to get over.

The Nashville actress also added that even if many years pass by, it will be tough for her to get over Jansen’s loss.

Jansen Panettiere was Hayden’s younger brother. It was on February 19, 2023, that Jansen died of an undiagnosed heart condition. He was only 28. Just like his sister, even Jansen was an actor who had a supporting role in the Disney Channel original movie, Tiger Cruise.

Talking more about his credits, he was also the voice of Periwinkle from the Nick Jr. show Blue's Clues. Meanwhile, he was also the Shovelmouth Boy in Ice Age: The Meltdown, with several other big credits under his belt.

Coming back to Hayden Panettiere, the tragic event happened in her life when she was making a career comeback. Meanwhile, the Fireflies in the Garden actress was also out of an on-again, off-again relationship while being sober after a yearslong battle with addiction to drugs and alcohol.

Per PEOPLE, the actress had even spent some time at an in-patient rehab facility. This was in early 2020.

Hayden Panettiere can be caught in action in Amber Alert.

