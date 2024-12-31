'He Always Was My Favorite': Jason Momoa Will Officially Portray THIS DC Character In Live-Action Adaptation

After winning people’s hearts with his portrayal of the iconic comic character Aquaman, Jason Momoa is officially returning to the DC universe as Lobo, the galactic bounty hunter of the comics. The actor confirmed the news by reposting a 2023 Fandango interview of him calling Lobo his favorite character.

“So Lobo was…I collect comics, and I don’t do so much anymore, but he was always my favorite,” he said. “I always wanted to play Lobo, because I’m like, ‘Hello? It’s the perfect role,'” Momoa said in that interview.

In the Instagram post in which he quoted himself from an older interview, the actor said if he’s ever offered to play that character he’d be down for it. “If they call and ask me to play him, it's a f--- yeah,” he said. However, he cleared the air at the time, saying it's something he wants and not an official announcement.

“Hey ever call me and ask me to play, or ask me to audition, I'm there," he said at the time. On December 30, the actor posted his quote on Instagram and captioned it “They called."

According to multiple outlets, Momoa’s Lobo will appear in the Supergirl movie which will also feature, House of the Dragon breakout Milly Alcock as Kara Zor-El.

I, Tonya director Craig Gillespie will helm the picture which also stars Matthias Schoenaerts as the villain Krem of the Yellow Hill and Eve Ridley as galactic warrior Ruthye Marye Knoll. Although the plot details are kept under wraps, the film is rumored to be adapted from the comic book Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

The story of the book follows an alien girl Ruthye who asked for Supergirl’s help to hunt down her father’s killers who destroyed her world. James Gunn — who is spearheading the project — also confirmed Momoa’s casting on X (formally Twitter).

He shared a patriotic art piece of Lobo in which the character is holding a cigar in one hand with the American flag wrapped around his body. "Welcome to the #DCU, Jason Momoa," he wrote captioning the post.