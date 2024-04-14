Bethenny Frankel Gets Candid About Signs She Missed Before Marrying Jason Hoppy

Bethenny Frankel, from the Real Housewives of New York, is talking about her past marriage with Jason Hoppy in a smarter way now.

Bethenny Frankel points out red flags she missed before marriage to Jason Hoppy

Bethenny Frankel revealed that Jason once told her he left his car somewhere so he could stay with her longer. Later, he asked the driver to take him back to get his car. She thought it was sweet, but it could've been a lie.

During her podcast on Friday, Just B Divorced, she confessed that she didn't pay attention to some big signs in her relationship because she really wanted it to work. She said, “Then he asked the driver to take him back downtown to get his car,” Bethenny noted that it could be considered as “endearing that he wanted to hang out with me” or a lie and “that he wanted to hang out with me.”

Another time, Jason said he wanted to have a baby with her early on. She didn't see it as a warning, even though she was older and busy with her work. She followed her heart instead of thinking it through. Frankel said, “Now I did not think of this as a red flag. I don’t know why I didn’t. I think other people would think of it.”

The RHONY alum continued, “I think I was 36 or maybe 37, like your biological clock is ticking, but I wasn’t 42. And I was also about to launch a liquor brand. But I led with like my heart and not my logic and my mind and not my gut and my stomach,” she said, adding, “And I’m not blaming anyone else — my body, my own choice.”

She also realized Jason's charm wasn't always a good thing. He said some mean things, like suggesting someone should take whatever they can get from their ex as Nick Lachey did with Jessica Simpson.

Despite these warnings, Bethenny still went ahead with the relationship. She expressed in the Podcast, "But nevertheless, I ended up getting engaged and I ended up doing a prenup really fast that my lawyer said I should not allow you to sign. But I said, I’m marrying a regular guy, a small town guy from a small you know town family, a regular guy. He does not want my money, famous last words.”

Why did Bethenny Frankel stay in a marriage with Jason Hoppy despite 'Red Flags'?

The Skinnygirl owner said, I “had more [money] than this person” — which is a power dynamic she said she doesn’t want to repeat the same situation “because it becomes a problem.”

Bethenny accepted, “I wasn’t really that into him.” She continued, “I convinced myself to be that into him, and when I would hit a low during that general period, it would be like a security blanket and I would like logically say this is something I should do.”

Speaking about the reason she stayed, the reality TV star said, “I was pregnant. I was not happy in my relationship. I kept going because I was doing a television show and I was very stupid,”

Bethenny and Jason got married in 2010 but split up three years later. Their divorce wasn't final until March 2021.

Now, Bethenny is engaged to Paul Bernon. They've had their ups and downs since 2018, but she seems happier now.

