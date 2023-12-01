How many plastic surgeries did Jessica Simpson have? Exploring her journey through facial procedures as she gears up for upcoming tour

When it comes to being vocal about her plastic surgeries, Jessica Simpson does not shy away. The 43-year-old singer has never denied her surgeries during media interactions. Back in 2006, she admitted to getting lip fillers. Later, in 2015, she opened up about getting two tummy tucks and then opted for a non-surgical facelift in 2022.

Jessica Simpson does not shy away from talking about her plastic surgeries

Jessica Simpson's fans, however, do not share the same opinion on plastic surgery. On multiple occasions, it has been alleged that she has had more surgeries than she shared. Netizens also went to the internet and shared that she looked plastic after the surgeries.

In an interview with People Magazine, Simpson shared, "It's hard to not see your flaws first, [but] I think that, as a society, things are changing. And that's great because every body is being celebrated." She has adopted a positive approach now when it comes to beauty and has also thrown away her weighing scale for good.

Melanie Griffith is also in the same boat as Simpson. She also decided to let her fillers dissolve. She told Porter Magazine, "About seven years ago, I started doing injections, and now for the past two, three years, I have been getting it dissolved — it takes a while."

ALSO READ: Jessica Simpson shows off her toned body in Kim Kardashian's SKIMS; receives backlash from fans

Jessica Simpson shared her regrets after getting a tummy tuck

Jessica Simpson has had her own share of negative experiences in the past with these treatments. When she went through one of the two tummy tucks, she ended up hospitalized with a stomach infection.

Commenting on the same, she wrote on her Instagram account, "I can tell you that plastic surgery does not cure what's inside. Really, it's about how you feel emotionally, and I was still just as hard on myself once those stitches were out. I still had work to do."

ALSO READ: Unveiling Jessica Simpson's Weight Loss Secrets to Lose Baby Fat