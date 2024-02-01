Bethenny Frankel Says She's Okay With Lisa Vanderpump Being 'Disappointed' With Interview Of Rachel Leviss

Reality TV star, Bethenny Frankel, takes center stage as she responds to Lisa Vanderpump's disappointment over Rachel Leviss (formerly Raquel Leviss) choosing Frankel's podcast for her first post-Sandoval interview. Frankel, the former Real Housewives of New York City star, responded to Vanderpump's disappointment with a dismissive tone and eventually tagged Vanderpump as “jealous”.

Why is Lisa Vanderpump disappointed with Rachel Leviss?

Lisa Vanderpump, the matriarch of Vanderpump Rules, expressed her disappointment regarding Rachel Leviss' decision to share her side of the story on Bethenny Frankel's podcast, Just B. In an exclusive statement to Page Six, Vanderpump revealed her wishes for a direct conversation, stating, “I wish she’d actually come to me instead of sitting in the safety of somebody else’s podcast.”

Vanderpump, aged 63, expressed that if Leviss had approached her directly, she believes she would have understood it right away. She countered some of Leviss' claims, including the allegation that she was paid like an intern, asserting that Leviss earned a substantial six-figure sum during Season 10.

ALSO READ: 'Not giving a f—k when he comes in': Ariana Madix stands up for staying with ex Tom Sandoval post cheating controversy

Advertisement

During Leviss' interview with Frankel, the 29-year-old claimed that she didn’t receive any financial compensation for the highly publicized fallout, while Tom Sandoval, her counterpart in the affair, was supposedly being rewarded. Vanderpump, however, has consistently denied this, insisting that Leviss earned more than $350,000 for Season 10.

Vanderpump, in defense, stated, “Had she come to me, I think I would’ve been good to her. Because it’s one thing just saying this out here, just saying that out there. And some of it wasn’t true! Like I was paying her like an intern. I know exactly how much money she made. It was six figures. It was good!”

Vanderpump expressed her desire for Leviss to return and share her truth directly, emphasizing her willingness to listen without judgment. “She knows I’m not gonna be judgmental. I’m gonna listen and give her a moment. All the people that are so involved in the story” simply “wanted to see growth [and] contrition,” Vanderpump added. “I think it would’ve behooved her to come back. I really do. But maybe not the whole season because I think they were all pretty kind of reticent.”

ALSO READ: The Real Housewives: How much do cast members of reality television franchise earn? DETAILS revealed

Bethenny Frankel's response

On her ReWives podcast, Frankel retorted, “Cry me a river. Where was she going to share her story? At Pump? Over some rosé that she’s recovered from and trauma? I don’t think so.” Frankel labeled Vanderpump's reaction as an "epic example of jealousy."

Frankel further emphasized her satisfaction with the podcast's success and implied that Vanderpump's disappointment was inconsequential. “Sorry, not sorry that we’re still all bitter that Rachel , months ago, came on my podcast and is thrilled she did,” she stated. “People are still bitter that Rachel came over to my podcast, which she’s still thrilled about. Like, I’m thrilled, iHeart’s thrilled, Rachel’s thrilled. Lisa Vanderpump, not thrilled? We’ll take it. We’re all good.”

Frankel, however, acknowledged her positive feelings towards Vanderpump, sharing, "And I like Lisa! Lisa’s great. Enjoy your success, enjoy your life, enjoy your bar, enjoy your shows, enjoy Bravo — all good! But, like, we’re all OK that you’re disappointed. We’re fine with it, ’cause we are appointed and thrilled.”

Advertisement

The fallout from these revelations has extended beyond the podcast, triggering reactions from key players like Lisa Vanderpump and Bethenny Frankel, highlighting the entire case and Leviss’s past actions.

ALSO READ: Lisa Vanderpump Reveals Why She Hoped Raquel Leviss Didn't Go On THAT Podcast Following Sandoval; Find Out Here