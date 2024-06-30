'He Believes In Me': The Bear Star Lionel Boyce Reveals How Series Creator Helped Him Film Challenging Scenes In Season 3

Lionel Boyce recently revealed his working experience in the hugely popular comedy-drama series The Bear. Boyce plays the role of Marcus Brooks in the show alongside his co-star Jeremy Allen White, who depicts the character of Carmy Berzatto.

The series returned for the third season and is now streaming on Hulu, featuring a more intriguing plot. Boyce shared that when he read the script for episode three (Doors) of The Bear's latest season, he felt nervous because he had to perform a monologue.

However, the actor said he felt reassured because the series creator, Christopher Storer, and the particular episode's director, Duccio Fabbri, helped him film that challenging part. Read on further to know more details.

Lionel Boyce revealed The Bear's creator helped him film challenging scenes in season 3

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Lionel Boyce revealed his experience working with the all-star cast of his series The Bear. While Boyce spoke about his favorite part of the series and more, the actor also shared how he felt challenged filming a monologue part during episode 3 of The Bear's season third.

He said he felt challenged by the opportunity to perform a monologue, noting that it felt "like jumping off a cliff, but he (Christopher Storer) believes in me." The Jackass Forever movie actor explained that he believes that the series creator Storer "wouldn’t have written it" if he didn’t think he could "do it."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: The Bear Season 3 Moves Up Its Release Date: Find Out Where And When Can You Binge New Episodes

Boyce said that they don't do many "takes" while filming, noting that when Duccio Fabbri, who directed that episode, allowed them to do a "couple of takes" and when they felt like they had it, Fabbri then explored different ways of performing it to add variety and depth to the scene, adding that Storer, "really wants everything to feel natural."



Lionel Boyce hints at what fans could expect about his character in season 3 of The Bear

In an interview with Esquire, Lionel Boyce hints at what viewers could expect from his character Marcus Brooks's journey in season 3 of The Bear. The season shows Marcus returning to work while grieving the death of his mother, which was depicted in episode two, titled Next.

ALSO READ: The Bear Season 3 Teaser: Release Date, Story Plot, Cast, Streaming Details And More; All You Need To Know About The New Installment

Boyce said, "Grief has always been there since the beginning of the show. The show starts with it, so this is exploring it in different ways." He further mentioned that every character is at a different stage of grief, noting that his character is also dealing with "newfound creativity" while also facing a real-life situation, (the death of his mother). The actor concluded, "How grief can affect creativity is I think what Marcus is exploring.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, The Bear season 3 is now streaming on Hulu.