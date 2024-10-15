‘He Has The Ability To…’: Joe Locke Reflects On His Agatha All Along Character After THIS Major Revelation

Spoiler alert for Agatha All Along!

The spin-off series to WandaVision delves deep into the world of witches. Agatha Harkness, who was trapped in a spell at the end of the original series, was released and given a second chance at life, all thanks to a mysterious goth teen playfully addressed as Teen (Joe Locke).

However, the latest episode of Agatha All Along confirmed that he’s not just an ordinary teenager but a witch himself, Wanda Maximoff’s (Elizabeth Olsen) son Billy Kaplan, aka Wiccan. He tricked Agatha (Kathryn Hahn) and her coven into going off the Road, pretending to be an ally all this while.

During that scene, the camera gradually panned to Teen’s rage-filled face as he donned a blue crown just like his mom. Although this twist was predicted in some fan theories, it was a considerable surprise nonetheless, and the way the revelation was introduced was goosebump-inducing!

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Locke, now officially part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, shared details about his character. He admitted that this is when things will start “getting real” now that Billy is revealed to be a witch. “Also, we now know that he has the ability to cause harm to them. Therefore, he is now the most powerful person on the Road,” Locke explained.

He also noted that his character is not a rookie witch but a descendant of one of the most powerful witches ever. The Heartstopper actor also teased what fans can expect from the future seasons, including the new coven dynamic and future relationships. Now that the highly anticipated MCU character Wiccan is finally unveiled, Locke has big shoes to fill.

Fans have been waiting for the character to appear since Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness. Moreover, this revelation gives hope for Olsen’s appearance as Wanda Maximoff in the spin-off series.

Since Billy’s magic is similar to his mother's—chaos magic, telepathy, and other electric powers—watching them together would indeed be a spectacle. Agatha All Along until Episode 5 is available to stream on Disney+, with new episodes arriving every Wednesday until October 30.