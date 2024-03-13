'He Loved Being Cat Dad': Sister Wives' Janelle Brown in 'Tears' Over Support Following Son Garrison's Tragic Death At 25

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to suicide

Actress and author Janelle Brown was recently left emotional over donations flooding into Flagstaff's High Country Humane and Ark Cat Sanctuary in her late son Garrison Brown's remembrance. Janelle Brown expressed heartfelt appreciation upon hearing of the generous contributions made in Garrison's name, highlighting his strong bond with the cats he adopted from these shelters. This wave of support comes in the wake of Garrison's tragic passing at the age of 25, discovered by his brother Gabriel in an apparent suicide on March 5th, 2024. Read on!

Janelle Brown overwhelmed by gratitude for her beloved lost son Garrison Brown

Janelle Brown of Sister Wives became emotional upon seeing that tributes to her late son Garrison Brown had been made to animal sanctuaries.

Along with pictures of the High Country Humane and Ark Cat Sanctuary websites in Flagstaff, Arizona, Janelle shared two photos of Garrison with some of his beloved cats on Instagram.

“I have been brought to tears again. I’m being told about everyone’s donations to @highcountryhumane @arkcatsancutary in Garrison’s name,” she wrote in the caption of her post on Tuesday. “Thank you for all your generosity. It means so much. The cats he adopted from both agencies were so important to him. He loved being a cat dad.”

Brown expressed her gratitude to Ark Cat Sanctuary and High Country Humane after receiving donations in her son’s memory.

Devastating death of her son Garrison Brown

According to Lieutenant Charles M. Hernandez II of the Flagstaff Police Department, Garrison's brother Gabriel, 22, was reported to have "discovered Mr. Brown deceased" in an apparent suicide when authorities responded to a complaint of a death inside a home, as reported to People.

The 25-year-old son of Sister Wives actors Janelle and Kody Brown, Garrison, was discovered dead on March 5 at his Flagstaff, Arizona, residence.

Meanwhile, on Instagram the very same day, Janelle confirmed the devastating news, saying that she and Kody were "deeply saddened" to announce the passing of "our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown."

His family and friends paid tribute to Garrison on social media following a small, private viewing they attended on Saturday.

Honoring the Life of Garrison Brown with Family and Friends

Garrison Brown’s sister Myleti Brown Padron who is Christine's daughter and Robert's half-sibling, wrote a heartfelt ode to him on Instagram on Monday. Mykelti commented, "My heart breaks for my brother who's no longer with us but it rejoices knowing he's with his fellow warriors in Valhalla drinking and fighting with Odin," after sharing two statements regarding pain and experiencing love.

In a post on Instagram on Sunday, Christine Brown remembered Garrison by sharing family photos and writing, "Every photo with Garrison in it is now infinitely more important than ever before. I am scrambling for just another glimpse of such an incredible man, brother, son…#alwaysbemissed #missyou #notenough."

"I hope he is loving his place amongst the stars," she continued. "Garrison was always the funniest person in the room. He was one cool dude and I cry so much because my kinda will never be able to experience his fun presence. But he will live on in all my families memories. Have fun up with the stars little bro, you’re missed."

On Sunday, in yet another tribute, Garrison's sister Maddie (Brown) Brush wrote on Instagram, "Our hearts our [sic] broken and we are now swallowed with the love now left behind for this beautiful brother. God be with you till we meet again. I’ll see you at the gates of Valhalla, feasting with our ancestors who battled before you. Until then, we must live in a more gray world without the light you brought.”

Janelle Brown and Kody Brown troubled marriage

In 1993, Janelle and Kody had a spiritual marriage and went on to raise six children together: Madison, Logan, Garrison, Gabriel, Hunter, and Savanah. Janelle disclosed her separation from Kody in December 2022. Meanwhile, Kody's relationship with his children has become rocky over the years.

In a recent episode of Sister Wives last year, Garrison Brown’s younger brother Gabriel Brown and mother Janelle Brown explained that they were "at odds" with Kody after expressing their "discontent" with how he had handled the COVID-19 pandemic.

Janelle later expressed concerns over her children's strained relationship with their father, saying in a confessional, “I have worried about my boys’ mental health. Gabriel feels everything very, very deeply. But he’s also the kid who doesn’t say anything... [Garrison] just seems angry or sadder, like, he’s not as happy-go-lucky as he used to be.”

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.





