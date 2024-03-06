Who was Garrison Brown? Sister Wives Star Kody And Janelle Brown's Son Passes Away At 25

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to suicide

Sister Wives stars Janelle and Kody Brown’s son, Garrison, 25, has passed away following an apparent suicide, TMZ reported on Tuesday.

Per the outlet, Garrison died at his home in Flagstaff, Arizona, where he had been living alone after moving out of his family residence post-pandemic. The area police department told TMZ that the authorities reached the location following a report of death. As they arrived on the scene, the authorities said they discovered Garrison deceased, with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Flagstaff PD informed that Garrison’s brother Gabriel was the one who found him at the house. According to TMZ, the law enforcement officers also noted that Garrison’s death is being investigated as a suicide, with no suspect of any foul play.

Following the news of his death, Garrison’s mother, Janelle took to Instagram to confirm the news of her son’s demise.

Janelle Brown, Sister Wives star, mourns the heartbreaking loss of her beloved son

Sharing two pictures of her departed son Garrison on Instagram, Janelle wrote, “Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown.”

She added, “He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory.”

Advertisement

TLC pays tribute to Garrison Brown and extends condolences to the Brown family

The home network of Sister Wives, the show that has long documented the polygamous lifestyle of late Garrison's 55-year-old father Kody Brown, told Page Six, “We are devastated to hear of the tragic loss of Garrison Brown. We extend our deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to the Brown family at this difficult time.”

Garrison had been a part of Sister Wives since 2010.

Below we are exploring how the fallen star was in his personal life. Read on to learn more about the late Garrison Brown.

Who was Garrison Brown — an actor and a National Guard Member

Garrison Brown was but a child when he made his TV debut alongside his family in TLC’s reality show, Sister Wives, which aired for 18 seasons and focused on Kody Brown and his four wives and their 18 children. Kody and Janelle Brown shared six children. The couple announced their separation in 2022 and this is said to have taken a toll on their children, mostly on Garrison, as confirmed by Janelle herself.

In an interview, the Sister Wives star said, “I have worried about my boys’ mental health. Gabriel feels everything very, very deeply. But he's also the kid who doesn't say anything…Garrison just seems angry or sadder, like, he's not as happy-go-lucky as he used to be.”

In an episode airing in May 2023, Kody too addressed the family issues that had culminated after his separation from Janelle. “I haven't been in touch with Gabriel and Garrison for quite a while,” he said at that time. “I’m upset that I’m no longer close to them. There were so many beautiful experiences in our life that we shared.”

The Brown family patriarch added, “I suppose and hope that in time, we’ll just get over it and feel safe being around each other again. Gabe and Garrison currently do not have a clear path forward. They aren't eager to engage me.”

Nonetheless, the stress of his parents' separation did not stop Garrison from pursuing his other dream of enlisting in the armed services. While the actor wanted to join the army, he settled with signing up for the National Guard.

Advertisement

Garrison Brown is survived by his parents and his many siblings and half-siblings.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.