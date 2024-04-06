'He Told A Couple Of DJs': Adam Sandler Reveals Christopher McDonald Was Not Supposed To Reveal Happy Gilmore 2 Update

While talking about his upcoming project, Addam Sandler revealed how it was leaked by one of his co-stars from Happy Gilmore.

Adam Sandler about Christopher McDonald

The Billy Madison star, widely cherished for his comic roles and mimicry, recently appeared on the Dan Patrick Show. During the discussion with the host, the topic of Happy Gilmore 2 came up.

Talking about the film being worked on, the You Don't Mess with the Zohan actor recalled a conversation between him and Christopher McDonald.

"He texted me after the fact, 'By the way, that thing you told me not to talk about, I talked about.' I said, 'Oh, that's good news,'" Sandler stated during his conversation with Patrick on Wednesday's episode, mentioning that he had asked McDonald to keep the news related to the sequel confidential.

While speaking of the same, Sandler said, "All I did was tell him, 'See, I did standup, I did a comedy special, and a lot of my buddies came by, and Shooter was one of them.'"

McDonald had played the character of Shooter McGavin in the 1996 film.

Adding his side of the conversation, the Uncut Gems actor stated, "And I said, 'Dude, we've been talking about a Happy 2, and we're working on some stuff.' That's all I told Shooter. I said, 'But don't tell anybody. Don't tell anybody.' And then he, you know, he kept it mostly private. He told a couple of DJs about it. They usually are great at secrets, don't you think?"

When did the fans hear about Happy Gilmore 2 from Cristopher McDonald?

It was just last month that the Iron Giant voice actor had spilled the beans related to the aforementioned movie. Christopher McDonald stated that the Grown Ups 2 actor had shown him one of the early drafts of Happy Gilmore 2. He made this comment while appearing on the Audacy show, 92.3 The Fan.

Adam Sandler's chat with Dan Patrick and the audience led the host to comment, "You should've known not to trust him," to which Sandler replied that he was "excited that Shooter was in the room with me. I love him."

At present, no exact news related to the release of the stated sequel has come out. However, Adam Sandler has mentioned that he, along with Tim Herlihy, is "working diligently on it," and Netflix is "excited about it."

