How To Watch Happy Gilmore Online? Find Out Amid Rumors Of Possible Sequel Of Adam Sandler's Classic Golf Film

American actor and comedian Adam Sandler has a range of feel-good comedies, and one classic rumored for a sequel is Happy Gilmore. Since its 1996 debut, the film has gained a cult following and is hailed as a classic. Deadline reports that a script has been penned for a follow-up.

Various streaming services offer Happy Gilmore for online viewing to mark the occasion, allowing you to enjoy every hilarious moment from the comfort of your home.

If you need a recap, Happy Gilmore tells the story of Happy (Sandler), who aims for a hockey career but faces disappointment. When his grandmother's house is at risk, he enters a golf tournament to save it. Despite facing hostility from seasoned golfers, Happy's driving skills attract attention.

The cast also features Carl Weathers, Julie Bowen, Christopher McDonald, Richard Kiel, Bob Barker, and Frances Bay.

Discover Happy Gilmore on Prime Video: Your streaming guide!

Prime members can enjoy watching Happy Gilmore online by adding Starz to their subscription. A promotion offers Starz for $1.99/month for the first three months, saving you $24. Hurry, as this offer ends on April 1.

New users can sign up for a 30-day free trial of Prime membership. After the trial, the cost is $14.99/month or $139/year. Students can get a 50% discount with a six-month free trial, while those eligible for government programs can also avail of a 30-day free trial and half-off membership.

However, You can still watch Happy Gilmore on Prime Video without a Prime membership. Rent the movie for $4 or purchase it at a 53% discount, reducing the price from $15 to $7. Once purchased, the movie is automatically added to your video library. Rentals are valid for 30 days and 48 hours after streaming begins.

What's the update on the sequel to Happy Gilmore, the cult classic from 1996?

Reports suggest that the project is linked to Netflix due to Sandler's longstanding deal with the streaming platform through Happy Madison Productions. However, Netflix has not confirmed these rumors.

The 1996 film has become a cult favorite, one of Sandler's most iconic movies. His production company, named after Happy Gilmore and his film Billy Madison, has become well-known.

Starring Christopher McDonald as the conceited golf star Shooter McGavin, the movie also includes appearances by Modern Family's Julie Bowen, the late Carl Weathers, Frances Bay, and the late Bob Barker. Directed by Dennis Dugan for Universal Pictures, the film follows Happy Gilmore, a fiery-tempered aspiring hockey player who later finds himself passionate about golf. To save his grandmother's home from eviction, Gilmore joins the PGA Tour. His unconventional playing style attracts attention, but not all of it positive, especially from the arrogant rival golfer Shooter McGavin, who sees Gilmore as a threat.

