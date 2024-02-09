Drew Barrymore Reveals She And Adam Sandler Are Still As Close As Ever; Says 'We Text All The Time'

Drew Barrymore says that she is close to her co-star Adam Sandler. The actress reveals that she has been texting him all day and wishes to do a movie with him and Jennifer Aniston.

By Rashi Desai
Published on Feb 09, 2024  |  01:49 AM IST |  246
IMDB
Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore via IMDB

Drew Barrymore reveals being very close to her 50 First Dates co-star Adam Sandler. The duo have featured in a couple of rom-coms together and wish to do more. At the Entertainment Tonight show, Barrymore disclosed her relationship with Adam Sandler: "We're so close. We text all the time. We see each other. We text."

The Ever After actress also revealed that she wishes to do a film with Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston together. The actress said, "I'm so busy talking to him and Jennifer Aniston about doing a threefer if you will. I really want to make it happen. Timing is everything."

The Blended actress also revealed that she has even started with the ideation and plot. "I keep pitching Death Becomes Her. We've talked about Three's Company. Maybe it's something original. I don't know. There's lots of fun ideas," the actress said.

Drew Barrymore And Adam Sandler's Filmography

Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler have worked together in more than two films. The co-stars are best of friends and have been in touch ever since their first movie together. The duo first starred in The Wedding Singer, where the audience loved their chemistry. Later, they went on to work on 50 First Dates, again a rom-com and then did the movie Blended in 2014. 

Related Stories

Jennifer Aniston says that Matthew Perry was happy and healthy before his tragic death
entertainment
Jennifer Aniston says that Matthew Perry was happy and healthy before his tragic death
Top 7 fan-favorite love interests on FRIENDS
entertainment
Top 7 fan-favorite love interests on FRIENDS

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'I have listened to everyone...': Drew Barrymore halts the production of her daytime show after receiving major backlash from public

Drew Barrymore's Reaction To Adam Sandler Winning The Mark Twain Award

Drew Barrymore and Jennifer Aniston were both present for their friend Sandler, who was honored with the Mark Twain Award at the Kennedy Center. Speaking to People Magazine, Barrymore expressed her excitement for her buddy. She said, "You know, I just always believed in him so much. And not that my opinion matters. But I just felt like, This is the guy."

The actress continued, "This is the one all of us women were so in love with on SNL, and you know, I love Happy Gilmore and Billy Madison; comedians create their own brand, their own flavor, and scent, and you know, ideals around them; that is not easy to do."

The Sandler and Barrymore fans will be waiting for a new rom-com starring the two. 

 

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift Messes Up Dance Choreography During Tokyo Eras Concert; Find Out What Happened

Advertisement

Know More About Drew Barrymore

Who does Drew Barrymore have kids with?
Drew Barrymore had her kids with her ex-husband, Will Kopelman.
Who did Drew Barrymore marry at 19?
Drew Barrymore married Jeremy Thomas at the age of 19.
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Rashi Desai

Journalist. Perennially hungry for entertainment. Carefully listens to everything that start with "so, last night...". Currently making web more

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles