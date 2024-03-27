Happy Gilmore 2: Everything We Know About The Sequel To Adam Sandler's Cult Golf Film So Far

The latest news on the Adam Sandler sequel comes in the form of a Happy Gilmore 2 script update from Christopher McDonald. McDonald recently revealed in an interview that Adam Sandler has written a script for Happy Gilmore 2 and was even confident enough to share it with him.

Happy Gilmore made great use of Sandler's comic skills and featured a fantastic supporting cast, including Christopher McDonald as Gilmore's rival Shooter McGavin, Carl Weathers (Rocky I - IV), and an uncredited Ben Stiller as evil retirement home orderly Hal. The success of the film led to bigger movies for Sandler like The Wedding Singer and The Waterboy, but Happy Gilmore is still considered one of his funniest films. Happy Gilmore still has a sizable cult following, but Sandler typically has an aversion to making sequels that might stop Happy Gilmore 2 from ever happening.

Everything we know about Happy Gilmore 2

Christopher McDonald, who played Shooter McGavin in the cult hit 1996 golf comedy Happy Gilmore, revealed that Adam Sandler, who played the lead role and co-wrote the original movie, has written a script for the sequel, currently just being called Happy Gilmore 2.

Advertisement

“I saw Adam [Sandler] about two weeks ago, and he says to me, ‘McDonald, you’re gonna love this,’” McDonald told Audacy’s 92.3 The Fan. “I said, ‘What?’ He says, ‘How about that?’ and he shows me the first draft of Happy Gilmore 2. Maybe you should cut that out [of this audio] because I don’t wanna be a liar, but he did show me that, and I thought, ‘Well, that would be awesome.’ So, it’s in the works. Fans demand it, dammit!”

McDonald's script update for Happy Gilmore 2 is exciting, but it's not yet an official project. However, Sandler's popularity and connections with studios make the sequel a no-brainer. Despite rarely making sequels, Sandler's cult success of Happy Gilmore makes it a potential hit for any studio or streamer looking to finance the project.

Unfortunately, the cast of Happy Gilmore 2 would be noticeably different from the first because of some real-world developments in the three decades since its release. Sandler would need to be back on hand to reprise his role as former hockey player Happy Gilmore, but the rest of the cast is entirely contingent upon where the story of the prospective sequel decides to go. Christopher McDonald's enthusiasm suggests Shooter McGavin will return to vex Happy once again, and he is still the perfect villain for the sequel.

Happy Gilmore 2 will be an open-ended sequel that follows the story of Happy Gilmore, who returns to the golf world as a senior and faces his old nemesis, Shooter McGavin. Despite Sandler's reluctance to reveal more details, he hinted at a potential sequel in 2022 that could reveal the story's mysterious script.

The idea is that Happy returns to the golf world on a senior tour, taking on his old nemesis. Sandler's acting range in films like Uncut Gems has recently been showcased in films like Uncut Gems. Until more details are revealed, Happy Gilmore 2 remains a mystery.

A brief about Happy Gilmore

Happy Gilmore is a 1996 American sports comedy film directed by Dennis Dugan, produced by Robert Simonds, and starring Adam Sandler, Christopher McDonald, Julie Bowen, and Carl Weathers.

It tells the story of an unsuccessful ice hockey player who discovers a newfound talent for golf and competes in a golfing tournament to save his grandmother's home from foreclosure. The screenplay was written by Sandler and his writing partner Tim Herlihy, in their second feature collaboration after the previous year's Billy Madison.

Advertisement

The film also marks the first of multiple collaborations between Sandler and Dugan. Happy Gilmore was released in theaters on February 16, 1996, by Universal Pictures. Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics, the film was a commercial success, earning $39 million on a $12 million budget, and it won an MTV Movie Award for Best Fight for Sandler and Bob Barker.

ALSO READ: Is Adam Sandler Working On Happy Gilmore Sequel? Co-Star Christopher McDonald REVEALS