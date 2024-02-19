At the 2024 People’s Choice Awards, Adam Sandler was honored with the People’s Icon Award, receiving a touching tribute from friend Jennifer Aniston. Hosted by Simu Liu, the event celebrated Sandler's legendary comedy roles and his profound impact as an actor, writer, and producer in the film industry.

Adam Sandler jokes about mistakenly winning PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive title

Starting his acceptance speech on a light note, Sandler humorously joked about mistakenly believing he had won PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive title, and he wrote a speech for that. Sandler said, “My name is Adam Sandler and I am the sexiest man alive, can I get a hell yeah?”

He then went on, “To the PEOPLE Magazine’s academy members of hotness and sexual attractiveness, I would like to say thank you for recognizing me as the man who made our entire country the horniest this year and was by far the most-talked-about person in the bedroom by couples or throuples during fantasy role plays and sloppy time. Can I get another hell yeah?”

He then added, “I am trying to be gracious, PEOPLE Magazine, but I have to admit three words keep popping into my head right now: ‘It's about freaking time!’ For decades, Adam Sandler has been waiting patiently on the sexy bench.”

Advertisement

NBCUniversal Entertainment's Jen Neal praised Sandler's enduring career, highlighting his iconic characters and their lasting influence on audiences. Over three decades, Sandler's films like Grown Ups and Hotel Transylvania have amassed over $3 billion globally, cementing his status as a Hollywood staple and a favorite on Netflix.

Beyond comedy, Sandler showcased his versatility in acclaimed films like Uncut Gems and Hustle, earning nominations at prestigious award shows for his performances. His upcoming project, Spaceman, promises to further demonstrate his talent in a new genre.

Joining a prestigious list of past recipients, including Aniston, Ryan Reynolds, and Jennifer Lopez, Sandler's recognition as the People’s Icon underscores his enduring legacy and widespread admiration in Hollywood.

Despite the humor and acclaim, Sandler's journey hasn't been without challenges. His transition from comedic roles to more serious fare, like Uncut Gems, demonstrates his commitment to growth and evolution as an artist.

Through his work, Sandler has not only entertained audiences but also inspired generations of comedians and filmmakers.

ALSO READ: Simu Liu Kicks Off People's Choice Awards 2024 With Wittiest Jokes About Some Of The Iconic Pop Culture Moments Of The Year