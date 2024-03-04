'That Pain Is Real': Spaceman Director Johan Renck Reveals How Adam Sandler Suffered While Filming For Movie

Hollywood icon Adam Sandler, recognized for his versatile performances spanning comedic and dramatic roles, endured authentic discomfort while shooting zero gravity scenes for the sci-fi film Spaceman, now accessible on the streaming platform.

Adam Sandler’s painstaking struggle during filming Spaceman

Some insight into the difficulties Adam Sandler faced while filming the much-awaited movie Spaceman on Netflix was recently provided by director Johan Renck. Renck, well-known for his prolific work on critically praised films like Chernobyl, revealed details of Sandler's hardships during the film production. Sandler's performance in Spaceman was highlighted by Renck as authentic, while also being open about his dedication to the role.

ALSO READ: Spaceman Trailer: Adam Sandler Takes On A Serious Role In Upcoming Sci-fi Adventure; Here's Everything We Know So Far

ALSO READ: Carey Mulligan Reveals Wanting To Be A Part Of THIS Rom-Com With Spaceman Co-Star Adam Sandler; Find Out

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly about Sandler, Renck said, "He can’t move, he can’t do anything, and also under significant pain, because that’s what happens with this harness and these rigs — they start digging into your flesh, and after 24 days of shooting, that pain is real, I will tell you." He further mentioned Adam “was on wires," adding, "which means that he’s kind of fixed to the set, he can’t piss off when he wants to at all.”

Since the alien was made using CGI, Renck communicated that Sandler “was acting against a tennis ball with me or somebody else reading the lines to him.” Renck further said, “Also, for me, it was really important to subject the cameras to the same physicality as our actor, namely zero gravity.”

Advertisement

The filmmaker continued, “We put the cameras on cranes with 360 heads so the cameras could rotate and go up and down. That [meant] that Adam was very much alone, all deep into our spaceship set, with these 60-foot cranes coming in from various directions. It was weirdly a meta experience in terms of isolation and loneliness for him, I think.”

Towards the end, Renck stated, “If you just let yourself float away in the film it’s going to be much easier to deal with than if you’re sitting questioning stuff throughout like, ‘Why is Adam Sandler in space?'”

Adam Sandler’s role in Spaceman

The eagerly awaited Netflix movie Spaceman, featuring Adam Sandler in a prominent role, has garnered attention from audiences worldwide. Directed by Johan Renck, the film prominently revolves around the challenges faced by the Czech Republic’s first astronaut Jakub Procházka named in space. Sandler's performance, characterized by authenticity and dedication, has earned praise from both critics and viewers.

The rigorous filming conditions endured by Sandler disclosed by Renck highlight the actor's commitment to his character. Despite these challenges, Sandler's portrayal resonates strongly, offering audiences an immersive cinematic experience. With anticipation growing for the film's debut, excitement among eager fans is fueled by Sandler's impactful and top-notch performance in Spaceman.

ALSO READ: Adam Sandler Suggests His Aspiring Actress Daughters Learn From THIS Co-Star; Says 'Next Level Acting'