Little Nicky 2: Is It Coming To Netflix? All We Know About the Adam Sandler Sequel

Adam Sandler has a successful resume with memorable projects, including the 2000 comedy film Little Nicky. The film, released in 2000, stars Sandler as Nicky, the youngest son of Satan. When his brothers set out to Earth to cause chaos, Nicky must follow them and bring them back to Hell before their father dies. The gut-busting and unforgettable premise has led to Sandler's long-awaited sequel to the film. Recently a poster for the rumored second installment of Little Nicky has been circulating on social media.

Will there be Little Nicky 2?

A poster for the alleged second installment of Little Nicky has been circulating on social media. The image shows Adam Sandler’s character wearing a long red robe with pajama pants as he sits on a bench in front of the New York City skyline with his dog Beefy. The poster further states that the film will come to Netflix in May 2024.

The poster can easily be debunked as fake, as it uses the same background and format as the original film's poster with an updated New York skyline. The image of Sandler's face is copied directly from the first Little Nicky poster with a new outfit on his body, and the horns coming out of his hair are very clearly drawn on the image through Photoshop.

As of right now, there is no concrete information that Little Nicky 2 is happening, but that certainly hasn’t stopped Sandler supporters and film buffs from hoping that a sequel will happen somewhere down the pipeline. Considering the movie’s ending, however, one wouldn’t assume that there’s much story left to explore. Then again, Hollywood is typically in favor of recycling ideas and creating sequels, so perhaps a follow-up film isn’t out of the question.

In fact, Sandler even expressed interest in creating an unknown sequel back in 2011, although the Little Nicky title wasn’t mentioned. But considering nothing has been confirmed yet, a potential sequel does not have an official release date at this time. For now, it’s best to sit back and await to see if Little Nicky 2 is ever brought to fruition.

More about Little Nicky

Little Nicky is a 2000 American fantasy comedy film directed by Steven Brill, written by Tim Herlihy, Adam Sandler, and Brill, and starring Sandler in the title role, Patricia Arquette, Harvey Keitel, Tommy "Tiny" Lister Jr., Rhys Ifans, and Rodney Dangerfield with supporting roles by Allen Covert, Kevin Nealon, Jon Lovitz, Michael McKean, and Quentin Tarantino.

The film depicts the son of Satan and an angel who is tasked with returning his two brothers to Hell and preventing them from destroying the boundary between good and evil on Earth.

Little Nicky established the shared universe of Adam Sandler's films.[3] The film received negative reviews from critics and was a box office bomb, grossing $58.3 million against an $80–85 million budget.

It opened at #2 at the North American box office making $16 million USD in its opening weekend, behind Charlie's Angels, which was on its second consecutive week at the top spot.[4] The film went on to earn $39.5 million domestically and another $18.8 million worldwide, bringing the total to $58.3 million.

The film was nominated for five awards at the 21st Golden Raspberry Awards, including Worst Picture, Worst Actor (Adam Sandler), Worst Supporting Actress (Patricia Arquette), Worst Director and Worst Screenplay. It lost in all categories to Battlefield Earth starring John Travolta.

At the 2000 Stinkers Bad Movie Awards, the film received seven total nominations: Worst Picture, Worst Actor for Sandler, Worst On-Screen Couple for Sandler and that unfunny bulldog, Most Annoying Fake Accent for Sandler, Worst On-Screen Hairstyle for Sandler, Most Annoying Product Placement for Popeyes Chicken, and Most Unfunny Comic Relief for the painfully unfunny talking bulldog. As noted, it only won Most Annoying Fake Accent.

