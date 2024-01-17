Spaceman Trailer: Adam Sandler Takes On A Serious Role In Upcoming Sci-fi Adventure; Here's Everything We Know So Far

Adam Sandler is stepping into a new dramatic role in the upcoming sci-fi adventure film, Spaceman. Unlike his usual laugh-out-loud comedies, this movie promises a more serious tone while retaining some light-hearted moments. If you're a fan of Adam Sandler or enjoy sci-fi adventures, Spaceman might be a film to look forward to. Here are all the details we know so far about the movie.

What's the release date of Spaceman?



After some delays and much speculation, Spaceman is set to premiere on Netflix on March 1, 2024. The film will be part of Netflix's exciting 2024 film lineup, joining other highly anticipated titles like Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, Damsel, Lift, Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver, and The Old Guard 2.

Is there a trailer for Spaceman?



Netflix treated fans with a 24-second sneak peek of Spaceman on December 19, 2023. The teaser showed Adam Sandler's character, Jakub, walking through a forest on what seems to be another planet, accompanied by narration from Paul Dano's character. The official trailer, released on January 16, 2024, provides a clearer look at the film's storyline.

Who's the star cast in Spaceman?



Adam Sandler takes on the lead role as Jakub Procházka, an orphan turned astronaut on a mission to outer space. This marks Sandler's twelfth film with Netflix, following hits like Uncut Gems and Hustle. Carey Mulligan joins him as Lenka, Jakub's pregnant wife, and Paul Dano, lending his voice to Hanuš, a mysterious alien creature. The film also features Kunal Nayyar, Isabella Rossellini, and Lena Olin in supporting roles.

What is the storyline of the Spaceman movie?



Spaceman follows Jakub's journey as the first astronaut from the independent Czech Republic. Sent on a mission to collect samples from a mysterious space cluster, Jakub encounters a creature aboard his spaceship. The film explores themes of love, ambition, and self-discovery, with Jakub's marriage at its heart.

The official synopsis for Spaceman from Netflix's Tudum reads:

"Six months into a solitary research mission to the edge of the solar system, an astronaut, Jakub (Adam Sandler), realizes that the marriage he left behind might not be waiting for him when he returns to Earth. Desperate to fix things with his wife, Lenka (Carey Mulligan), he is helped by a mysterious creature from the beginning of time he finds hiding in the bowels of his ship. Hanuš (voiced by Paul Dano) works with Jakub to make sense of what went wrong before it is too late."

Who's making the Spaceman movie?



Directed by Johan Renck, known for Chernobyl, Spaceman draws inspiration from Jaroslav Kalfař’s novel, Spaceman of Bohemia. Renck aimed for a unique performance from Sandler, praising his intelligence and work ethic during challenging scenes. Cinematographer Jakob Ihre, credited for his work on Chernobyl, captures the film's visuals.

Where was the Spaceman filmed?



Principal photography for Spaceman began in April 2021, with filming locations spanning New York City and the Czech Republic. Renck is an executive producer alongside a talented team, promising a captivating sci-fi adventure.

