Adam Sandler Suggests His Aspiring Actress Daughters Learn From THIS Co-Star; Says 'Next Level Acting'

Adam Sandler opens up about how he has asked his daughters, who aspire to be actresses, to take lessons from Carey Mulligan. Sandler and Mulligan have worked together in their new movie, Spaceman, to be released on March 1st.

The Murder Mystery actor shared that he was in awe of the Maestro star's work, who is also nominated for the Oscars. The Sandler sisters, Sadie and Sunny, have had their appearances on screen in the movies Grown Ups and Hubie Halloween and have played small parts in Spaceman.

What Does Adam Sandler Have To Say About Carey Mulligan?

While in a conversation with People Magazine, Sandler could not stop praising his co-star, Mulligan. The actor said, "I love Carey. Listen, it's stuff she does in a movie; there's no way I could do it. There's no way I could. I just watch her, and I say, 'Well, that is just the next level of acting.'" He added, "I was just trying to make sure I stayed out of the way for Carey. She's amazing. It's so real. It's so effortless."

Describing the Drive actress' acting in one of the scenes from their movie, the First 50 Dates actor said, "This one scene—I was not in it—but I was there that day, and I watched Carey do this kind of saying goodbye scene to me. And my goodness, I couldn't believe how amazing it was to watch and how deep it went like that."

Mulligan, too, shared that she was a fan of Adam Sandler. She shared, "I am such an enormous fan. In fact, before we shot, I watched all of his movies."

Adam Sandler's Advice To His Daughters

The Leo star had earlier opened up about the advice he gave his daughter. He said, "I tell them to make sure you feel good about what you do and how hard you worked, and you judge yourself. Don't let too many people try to get in your head. If you feel like you gave it your all, that's all you can ask."

Adam Sandler might potentially start working on Murder Mystery 3 alongside Jennifer Aniston. At the same time, he could also be seen in some new characters in collaboration with Netflix's Sandlerverse.

