'I Apologized To Adam Sandler': Debi Mazar Reveals She Turned Down Role in The Wedding Singer Due to Her Agent

Adam Sandler is admired for his comic roles and funny jokes on screen. He is loved not only by his fans but also by many stars in the Hollywood industry. One such star happens to be Deb Mazar.

Known for her killer looks, and portrayal in epic movies such as Home Alone: The Holiday Heist, The Tuxedo, and more, the actress was offered a role in a movie led by the Uncut Gems star. However, here’s why she couldn't take on the role.

Debi Mazar about her Wedding Singer role

Debi Mazar had starred alongside a number of great actors in the Hollywood movie industry. From Tommy Lee Jones, and Nicole Kidman to Jackie Chan and Jennifer Love Hewitt, Mazar has gathered a number of movie credits.

However, when it came to the opportunity to act alongside one of her favorite actors, Adam Sandler, she had to let this one go. The role was of Holly Sullivan, who is a cousin and a friend of Drew Barrymore’s Julia Sullivan, in the movie Wedding Singer.

Recalling the troublesome time, the Beethoven's 2nd actress spoke during her surprise virtual appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show on Friday. "I wanted to do The Wedding Singer, and I got the part, and I was so excited because I really was such a huge fan of Adam," she stated.

She further went on to say, “And then my agent said, you know, ‘Don’t do it, you’re not getting paid the right amount of money.’ And I was like, wait, what?” Mazar explained that she had passed on the role, “Only because my agent told me, ‘Just, just hang on, don’t do it.'”

Expressing her regret, the Space Truckers actress then said, “I apologized to Adam Sandler, I said, ‘Oh my God, I was so young. My agent told me the wrong information.’ I ended up firing my agent after that, obviously. And so I’m happy for you (Taylor). To this day I have such regret, because I so wanted to do that movie, and I just was young and made a stupid decision.”

Also adding, “I regret it to this day.” Eventually, the role went to Christine Taylor, who was present on Barrymore’s show as well.

Drew Barrymore and Christine Taylor

In the latest episode of The Drew Barrymore Show both Christine Taylor as well as the host recalled how happening the days were, while they were filming together.

While talking on the show, Barrymore stated, “When we were doing The Wedding Singer and doing all that 80s stuff that was in the 90s. And we were only hearkening back to a decade that was right before.” She went on to express how nostalgic it was to talk about a decade that has passed while filming the movie, The Wedding Singer.

This was one of the very special episodes of the show, as the 50 First Dates star also thanked and handed over the episode to her co-actress and David Lascher, both of whom happen to be the host of the infamous podcast Hey Dude…The 90s Called!

