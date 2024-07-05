Hugh Jackman Pokes Fun At His Own Self-Care Routine; See HERE

Hugh Jackman recently poked fun at his self-care moment on Instagram by posting a snap of himself with eye masks on. His post prompted confusion with fans as many flocked to the comments to wish him a Happy Birthday, despite the fact he actually turned 55 on October 12, 2023.

Hugh Jackman shares snap of himself with gold under-eye masks

On Tuesday, July 2, Hugh Jackman, shared a picture of himself trying to keep a straight face while sporting rose gold, hydrating under-eye masks. “This is 55," his caption read. “Now that’s a real man not afraid of a nice eye mask,” one person commented. Another user added, “You continue to be the best wine in the cellar!!!”

Jackman, reprising his X-Men role in Deadpool & Wolverine, is busy promoting the Marvel Cinematic Universe movie alongside co-star Ryan Reynolds. Back in May, Jackman opened up to PEOPLE about how food was the hardest part of preparing to play his Wolverine character for the first time since 2017's Logan.

“When I came back to it, it was really fun and I was thrilled. My body was a little sore at the beginning, but I was thrilled that my body was still responding. And I realized how good it is for your brain. But the hardest bit… the food,” Jackman said about bulking up for the role.

Advertisement

“I have to eat a lot,” he continued. “For me, for my body type, I'm naturally skinny. To get the size on, that's the hardest bit. That's the bit that does my head in.” Reynolds then added that while many may think six meals a day “sounds great,” the food isn’t the type that people would enjoy.

Hugh Jackman previously poked fun at old man Logan

Hugh Jackman drew a humorous remark on an Easter egg from Old Man Logan in the Deadpool & Wolverine trailer, referencing Wolverine's "performance anxiety" as fans scoured the trailer for plot clues.

A post on Twitter shared three screenshots from the Deadpool & Wolverine trailer, showing Deadpool confronting Wolverine in a bar. In the scene, Deadpool aims a gun at Wolverine's forehead, prompting Wolverine to unsheathe his three Adamantium claws from his right hand. The claws only partially extend, referencing an iconic moment from the Old Man Logan comic. "Old man Logan vibes," the post notes to which Hugh Jackman responded, "Age is just a number. Someone once said."

Advertisement

Deadpool & Wolverine features a Logan version, similar to Hawkeye's storyline in the original Marvel comic. However, this version is deemed a failure by the Time Variance Authority and is abandoned by his allies. Logan finds himself in a dystopian setting with antagonist Cassandra Nova's base on Giant Man's helmeted skeleton, Pym Falls.

Old Man Logan is an alternative version of Wolverine from Marvel Comics, set in an alternate future universe known as Earth-807128, where villains have toppled the superheroes. Initially introduced as a story arc within the Wolverine series by writer Mark Millar and artist Steve McNiven, the character gained significant popularity among fans. After Wolverine's death, Laura Kinney took up the Wolverine mantle, but an Old Man Logan from Earth-21923 was brought in to join the X-Men and starred in his own ongoing series.

The Old Man Logan character was a significant influence on the 2017 film Logan, which was Hugh Jackman's final Wolverine performance. Set in a different timeline, Logan struggles to protect Charles Xavier and Laura, ultimately facing off against X-24, Laura, and a group of mutant children, ultimately sacrificing his own powers.

Advertisement

In July 2015, Jackman shared a photo on X of Logan giving a middle finger with a claw, accompanied by the hashtag #OneLastTime signifying that the film would be his last appearance, as Logan and Jackman formally announced his decision to retire from the role. However, after confirming his return to play Wolverine in Deadpool & Wolverine, he secured a Guinness World Record for the longest career as a live-action Marvel superhero.

Deadpool & Wolverine is set to be released on 26 July 2024.

ALSO READ: When Does Deadpool & Wolverine Take Place? Timeline Explored