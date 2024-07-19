'He Was Wonderful': Cobra Kai Star Ralph Macchio On Working With Jackie Chan For Upcoming Karate Kids Movie

Cobra Kai might be concluding, but the Karate Kid franchise is far from over!

Ralph Macchio, who leads Netflix’s hit series, says he’ll work with the cast and crew. However, the actor has a Karate Kid film to look forward to, featuring Karate legend Jackie Chan. In an interview with Hollywood Reporter, Macchio spoke about bidding farewell to Cobra Kai and collaborating with the OG Karate Kid star!

Macchio on working with Jackie Chan

A new Karate Kid movie will head to theatres after the sixth season of Cobra Kai will complete its five-episode chunks release. The upcoming film will feature Macchio alongside the OG Karate Kid actor and legend Jackie Chan— who previously starred as a martial arts master in the 2010 remake alongside Jaden Smith.

“Jackie Chan is a legend, just to have that opportunity was exciting. He was wonderful,” Macchio said about working with him in the new film, set to release in 2025. The actor also gushed over Chan’s childlike curiosity on set. “He loves being on set, and it was like his first day every day,” he said.

Although the movie is still in its initial stages of filming, he is excited to see where the storyline will go. Macchio also teased “ a great young cast” in the film. “ We’ll see where it goes,” he added.

Ralph Macchio reveals what he’ll miss most about Cobra Kai

From premiering the first two seasons on YouTube Red to finding a streaming home on Netflix, the show has come a long way and is reaching its conclusion after six successful seasons! Set thirty years after the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament, the show continues to explore the conflict between Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka).

On Wednesday, July 17, at the Los Angeles premiere of the final season of the Karate Kid sequel, Macchio spoke to THR about the show’s ending.

He shared that the thing he would miss “the most” is working with the cast and crew. “We’re going to be friends for life. That’s just the way it works in The Karate Kid universe, such deep relationships,” he added.

He said he’d miss creating with them but believes they will collaborate on some other creative project. “To me, it’s not goodbye forever. It’s I’ll see you next time,” he said.

Cobra Kai Part 1 premiered on July 18, Part 2 will premiere on November 15, and the third and final part of Season 6 will arrive in 2025.