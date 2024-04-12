‘It Should All Be in Your Face’: Alan Ritchson Wanted More Gore in Upcoming Movie With Guy Ritchie

We are aware of the killing that Alan Ritchson can do, through his skills that were shown in Reacher. However, while talking about his latest project, that he did with Guy Ritchie, he seemed a bit unsatisfied with what went down the line.

He had a bit of a different approach for the upcoming action movie. Read on to know what was his plan for portraying his character in The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare.

Alan Ritchson about The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare

Guy Ritchie and Alan Ritchson have teamed up to bring one of the most anticipated movies of the year, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare. This multi-starrer is packed with action, blasts, and fire.

However, even though Guy Ritchie has put all his grit into the movie, Alan Ritchson, who is playing the character of Anders Lassen, wanted this Lionsgate movie to be more gory and filled with blood.

While talking to The Hollywood Reporter, the Blue Mountain State: The Rise of Thadland actor recalled talking to Ritchie about a few much more graphic violence scenes.

He stated, “I came into his trailer and I said, ‘Here’s my perspective on the action. Anders Lassen hated these Nazis. This was not just a dutiful soldier. This guy f*cking had a mission.”

The actor spoke about his character Lassen in the aforementioned movie, who is known for his archery skills as well as being a figure that depicts some deep anti-Nazi sentiments.

Ritchson further stated, “He wanted to murder these guys. He didn’t just want to kill (them). He wanted hate kills. We should see malice in the knife. It should be gory and we should expose innards as he cuts people. We shouldn’t hide anything. It should all be in your face. I was insane. He said he would think about it.”

Ritchson’s character, Anders Lassen is a Danish soldier who is praised for his unique warfare tactics. To play this role, the star has ended up mastering archery, while also developing a Danish accent.

About The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare

The soon-to-be-released Guy Ritchie movie, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is based on a book by Damien Lewis called Churchill’s Secret Warriors: The Explosive True Story of the Special Forces Desperadoes of WWII.

Besides starring Alan Ritchson, the movie will also have great actors such as Henry Cavill, Henry Golding, Eiza González, Alex Pettyfer, as well as Hero Fiennes Tiffin.

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare will be released in theatres on April 19, 2024.

