‘It Should All Be in Your Face’: Alan Ritchson Wanted More Gore in Upcoming Movie With Guy Ritchie

Alan Ritchson is opening up about the different angle he wanted to have for his character in the upcoming movie by Guy Ritchie, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare.

By Tejas Mundhada
Published on Apr 12, 2024  |  06:49 PM IST |  246
Alan Ritchson about The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare
Alan Ritchson (IMDb)

We are aware of the killing that Alan Ritchson can do, through his skills that were shown in Reacher. However, while talking about his latest project, that he did with Guy Ritchie, he seemed a bit unsatisfied with what went down the line. 

He had a bit of a different approach for the upcoming action movie. Read on to know what was his plan for portraying his character in The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare.

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now

Alan Ritchson about The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare

Guy Ritchie and Alan Ritchson have teamed up to bring one of the most anticipated movies of the year, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare. This multi-starrer is packed with action, blasts, and fire.

Related Stories

'My uncle is Superman': When Henry Cavill talked about his nephew being called 'liar'
entertainment
'My uncle is Superman': When Henry Cavill talked about his nephew being called 'liar'
'You have to dare': One Piece director opens up about shifting from Henry Cavill's The Witcher to anime
entertainment
'You have to dare': One Piece director opens up about shifting from Henry Cavill's The Witcher to anime

However, even though Guy Ritchie has put all his grit into the movie, Alan Ritchson, who is playing the character of Anders Lassen, wanted this Lionsgate movie to be more gory and filled with blood. 

While talking to The Hollywood Reporter, the Blue Mountain State: The Rise of Thadland actor recalled talking to Ritchie about a few much more graphic violence scenes. 

He stated, “I came into his trailer and I said, ‘Here’s my perspective on the action. Anders Lassen hated these Nazis. This was not just a dutiful soldier. This guy f*cking had a mission.”

The actor spoke about his character Lassen in the aforementioned movie, who is known for his archery skills as well as being a figure that depicts some deep anti-Nazi sentiments. 

Ritchson further stated, “He wanted to murder these guys. He didn’t just want to kill (them). He wanted hate kills. We should see malice in the knife. It should be gory and we should expose innards as he cuts people. We shouldn’t hide anything. It should all be in your face. I was insane. He said he would think about it.”

Ritchson’s character, Anders Lassen is a Danish soldier who is praised for his unique warfare tactics. To play this role, the star has ended up mastering archery, while also developing a Danish accent.

About The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare

The soon-to-be-released Guy Ritchie movie, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is based on a book by Damien Lewis called Churchill’s Secret Warriors: The Explosive True Story of the Special Forces Desperadoes of WWII.

Besides starring Alan Ritchson, the movie will also have great actors such as Henry Cavill, Henry Golding, Eiza González, Alex Pettyfer, as well as Hero Fiennes Tiffin.

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare will be released in theatres on April 19, 2024. 

ALSO READ: 'No Dedication at All': Henry Cavill Shares Glimpse of Playful Banter with the Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare Co-Star Alan Ritchson

FAQs

What role does Alan Ritchson play in The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare?
Alan Ritchson plays the character of a Danish soldier named Anders Lassen.
Who is the director of The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare?
Guy Ritchie is directing The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare.
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Tejas Mundhada

An avid CBM follower, I like all things heavy, my music, my weights, and the movies. If you've

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles