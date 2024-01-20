Dolly Parton Gives Her Fans A 'Present' On Her 78th Birthday; Announces New Music

Who but the legend Dolly Parton will give her fans a gift on her birthday? That is right, the pop star just announced new music as a “present” to her fans. She said that four brand new, never-released songs are on the way.

What did Dolly Parton say?

Pop star Dolly Parton just celebrated her 78th birthday today, on 19th January 2024. The beloved artist who is known not only for her iconic music but also her philanthropy, took to Instagram to announce that she will be re-releasing a deluxe version of her album Rockstar.

But that was not the only good news. The diva also announced that as a present to her beloved fans and friends, she will also include some never-before-heard songs in this deluxe album. Leave it to Dolly to give us a present on her own birthday.

The post, which was put up a few hours ago said “It’s my Birthday so I’m going to give you a present!” The post then continued on to say that she will release four brand new songs to go with her Rockstar album as well as “a few others that you may have heard before that were not on the album”.

How did her fans react to the announcement?

Fans in the comment section of her post wished Dolly a happy birthday and thanked her for her gift. There were many sweet messages such as “HAPPY BIRTHDAY DOLLY!! THANK YOU FOR MAKING THE WORLD A BETTER PLACE!!” and “Love u Dolly! thank You.! Happy birthday!”

There were many other comments thanking her for her gift. Messages calling her a queen and thanking her for making the world a better place. But of course, since it’s Dolly Parton’s fans, we also had a couple of enthusiastic people declaring their love and adoration for Dolly with comments such as, “Say the word and I will go to war for you Dolly.”

It is heartwarming to see that even though Dolly has been a singer for so long, her sweet and loving personality alongside her great music has made her one of the most celebrated and loved superstars of today. The legend just celebrated her 78th birthday and we hope she enjoys many many more and keeps blessing us with new music.

