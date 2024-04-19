In addition to her two Emmy wins, Zendaya may have received her highest honor at the Challengers premiere in Los Angeles on Tuesday, April 16 and it was from the one and only Tina Knowles. During a conversation with Variety on the red carpet, Knowles gushed over the Euphoria actress and her evolution from child star to leading lady. Also FYI, Tina Knowles recently appeared in an Essence cover shoot in support of Beyoncé‘s Cécred haircare line.

Beyoncé's Mother has been a Total Zendaya Fangirl

“I love Zendaya!” she said. "My grandson (Julez Smith) and I watched her in the Disney series together the first time I saw her and she just reeked of stardom. She is such a gracious, beautiful girl and she reminds me of my daughter. She’s a Virgo like my daughter (Beyoncé)!”

It goes without saying that Zendaya is a card-carrying member of the Beyhive. Besides appearing in Queen Bey's 2016 Lemonade film, she paid tribute to her iconic "Crazy In Love" Versace look at the 2021 BET Awards and attended her blockbuster Renaissance World Tour with boyfriend Tom Holland in 2023.

As Zendaya stars in Challengers, directed by Oscar nominee Luca Guadagnino, she plays Tashi Duncan, a tennis prodigy turned coach who must balance a love triangle while trying to break her husband's losing streak as he prepares to play against his former best friend (who is also her ex-boyfriend). Featuring award-winning actors Josh O’Connor and Mike Faist, Challengers opens in theaters on April 26 to a Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross score.

Zendaya has also Explored the Music Industry Well

The tennis themes in the film also provide a link between Beyoncé and Zendaya. In 2022, the 'Texas Hold 'Em' singer received her first Oscar nomination for the original song 'Be Alive' which she co-wrote with DIXSON for King Richard. Now, King Richard is a biopic about Venus and Serena Williams' father and coach, Richard Williams, starring Will Smith.

With several Billboard chart entries under her belt Zendaya is no stranger to the music industry. The thespian has logged six entries on the Billboard Hot 100, including 2013's 'Replay' (No. 40), 2016's Chris Brown-assisted 'Something New' (No. 93), and 2022's 'I'm Tired' (No. 53, with Labrinth). In 2013, Zendaya's self-titled debut album debuted at No. 51 on the Billboard 200.

