Singer Elle King faced criticism for her drunken performance at a birthday tribute for Dolly Parton at the Grand Ole Opry in January. Fans were upset, and both King and the Opry apologized afterward.

Dolly Parton urges fans to forgive Elle King over drunk performance

However, Dolly Parton, the country legend herself, responded differently. In an interview with Extra, she defended King, saying she's a great artist who's been going through tough times lately. Parton urged forgiveness, emphasizing that King felt terrible about the incident.

Parton said, "Elle is really a great artist, she's a great girl, and she's been going through a lot of hard things lately. And she just had a little too much to drink. So, let's just forgive that and forget it and move on, 'cause she felt worse than anybody ever could."

What did Elle King say in the birthday tribute performance?

During the tribute concert, King performed Marry Me but struggled with the lyrics due to her intoxication. She even joked to the audience not to tell Dolly. Videos captured her making profane remarks about being drunk, saying, "Holy s---, I’m not even gonna f---ing lie, y’all bought tickets for this s***? You ain’t getting your money back. I’ll tell you one thing more. Hi, my name is Elle King and I’m f****ing hammered," this led to apologies from the venue for the inappropriate language used during the performance.

The Venue apologized on X(Tweeter) saying, "We deeply regret and apologize for the language that was used during last night's second Opry performance,"

One attendee shared their disappointment on social media, stating that "Elle King needs to PLEASE be uninvited to the Grand Ole Opry. She does NOT deserve to walk the floorboards of his great stage. And 'she ain't country, y'all!' Not one bit."

While another one wrote, "Ya'll should make Elle repay the unhappy attendees ticket refunds. Her dad needs to stage an intervention. And she has yet to make a public apology. Typical famous person, she'll check into rehab, play the victim then get back to the bottle."

However, Parton's response surprised many. Instead of being mortified, the Queen of Country showed empathy and understanding, demonstrating her forgiving nature.

