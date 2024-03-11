'He’s So Free And Playing': Mark Ruffalo's Wife Sunrise Coigney Talks About His Poor Things Character As Film Wins 2 Oscars

Mark Ruffalo's wife Sunrise Coigney recently remarked about her husband's performance in Poor Things, in an interview conducted on the red carpet of the 2024 Oscars. She expressed her heartfelt admiration for Ruffalo's portrayal of Duncan Wedderburn, a role that led to his nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

Sunrise Coigney’s proud moment with her husband Mark Ruffalo including his Oscar Journey

During a red carpet interview with Julianne Hough on the 2024 Oscars red carpet, Sunrise Coigney showed immense delight in Ruffalo's Oscar-nominated performance as Duncan Wedderburn in the dramedy.

"It’s probably my favorite thing I’ve ever seen him do," Coigney said, admitting she was anxious about her husband's odds of winning Best Supporting Actor at the 96th Academy Awards. She added, "He’s so free and playing, and it’s just — and it’s kind of a character that you maybe might not like him so much, but then you’re like, 'Oh god, that poor guy.'"

Meanwhile, Mark Ruffalo’s character Duncan Webberburn in Poor Things received its fourth Oscar nomination. He had previously received nominations for The Kids Are All Right in 2011, Foxcatcher in 2015, and Spotlight in 2016 for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role.

Ruffalo is widely known for his romantic films and other various genre films such as 13 Going On 30, In the Cut, You Can Count On Me, Shutter Island, and so on.

Therefore, on Sunday, Poor Things received 11 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actress for Emma Stone, Ruffalo's co-star.

Mark Ruffalo’s experience with Poor Things director and co-star Emma Stone

During his red carpet appearance, Mark Ruffalo also spoke warmly of the "games" the ensemble played while filming Poor Things.

"We were puppeting each other, saying each other’s lines and acting out those lines while moving the other actor and being basically a puppet master to them," the 13 Going On 30 actor revealed.

It was particularly memorable to work with Emma Stone and filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos, Ruffalo mentioned. "They’re a beautiful team," he said, adding, "They’re such great creative partners and they created such a safe space for us to all be really daring and have a lot of fun and be great.”

In conclusion, the 96th Academy Awards took place on Sunday, March 10 at 7 p.m. ET and ABC broadcasted live from the Dolby Theatre.

