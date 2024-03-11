Academy Awards 2024: How Did Emma Stone's Dress Break At The Oscars; Actress Explains Through Tears On Stage

Emma Stone scripted history by earning her second Oscar win in the Best Actress category in just seven years. The moment turned out to be quite a surprising one for the 35-year-old actress who also accidentally broke her dress before she got on the stage.

How did Emma Stone break her dress before winning the Oscar for Best Actress

In quite possibly the toughest category of the Oscars this year, with multiple deserving nominees, Emma Stone was the one who finally took home the Best Actress trophy. Her reaction to the win was one of surprise and elation as she delivered a tearful speech.

Another noteworthy aspect of her speech was the unexpected wardrobe malfunction that she suffered through. In the excitement of the evening, the Poor Things actress accidently broke her dress. Her strapless Louis Vuitton gown split open at the back, though it was held through by the zipper.

The Superbad actress still delivered a heartfelt speech and even made fun of her wardrobe malfunction.

“My dress is broken. I think it happened during ‘I’m Just Ken,” Stone said, referring to her broken dress and her La La Land co-star Ryan Gosling’s rousing performance.

The Best Actress award was presented by five previous winners in the category, two of which namely Jessica Lange and Charlize Theron helped Stone up on the stage amid her wardrobe malfunction.

Emma Stone’s historic Oscar win

Emma Stone became the 45th actor to win two or more Academy Awards in the acting category. She previously won Best Actress for her role in La La Land in 2017. While her win for La La Land was considered a given as she was a front-runner in that category at the time, her win this year came off as a little unexpected. In a stacked category this year, with acclaimed actresses like Sandra Hüller and Lily Gladstone having big momentum in their respective campaigns, there was a lot of uncertainty ahead of the Oscars night.

At the end, Emma Stone emerged victorious, though the surprise of her win showed in her speech. She appeared quite flustered, in part due to her wardrobe malfunction and in part due to the unexpectedness of her win.

“The other night, I was panicking, as you can kind of see, happens a lot, that maybe something like this could happen and Yorgos said to me, please take yourself out of it,” Stone said in her speech. “And he was right, because it’s not about me. It’s about a team that came together to make something greater than the sum of its parts.”

Emma Stone’s win turned out to be the only major surprise in the whole show which was dominated by Oppenheimer, which won in seven out of the thirteen categories it was nominated in.

