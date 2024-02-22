Mark Ruffalo Reveals Why There Has Been No Hulk Sequel So Far; 'It's Too Expensive,' Says Oscar-Nominated Actor

It's been years since we have had our eyes on the destruction that the Hulk did in his standalone movie. With Mark Ruffalo playing the character since the first Avengers in 2012, fans have been wishing to see more of what the green monster could do.

Recently, the Poor Things actor addressed the talks of a Hulk movie, which answered the questions MCU followers have been raising since The Incredible Hulk.

Mark Ruffalo talks of a standalone Hulk movie

Since the introduction of the Oscar-nominated actor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, superhero fans have not seen a movie that depicts the tale of Hulk alone. The last time they witnessed it, it was in Harlem. This might be because the Universal studio still holds the rights to the character and also a right to refuse a standalone Hulk film.

Well, there is another reason, which was recently revealed by the Shutter Island actor during an interview with GQ. Speaking to the magazine, Mark Ruffalo expressed his interest in doing a movie totally dedicated to the big guy of the MCU.

He stated, “I’d love to do a standalone Hulk, I just don’t think that’s ever going to happen.”

Speaking of why he thinks that the Zodiac actor further exclaimed, “It’s very expensive if you did a whole movie, which is why they use the Hulk so sparingly. I priced myself out!”

However, the prices for CGI have declined in recent times, but still making a Hulk film would cost the studios more than just a fortune. They would even have to face struggles while dealing with Universal Studios or convince them to make it happen.

What does Mark Ruffalo think of the new MCU?

Talking about the post-Endgame MCU, the Begin Again actor further spoke of the streaming segment that MCU has come up with. Mark Ruffalo thinks that this expansion into the series has been exciting but it is affecting the eagerness that was until Endgame.

“I think the expansion into streaming was really exciting, but the thing about Marvel movies is you had to wait three years and that created a mystique,” he stated.

Making a remark on the new MCU, the Dark Waters actor said, “These corrections could be really positive things. Will it be what it was? I don’t know.”

Although the actor who was recently honored with the 2,772nd star on the Walk of Fame has done pretty diverse roles, he expressed that playing the character of a superhero has landed him in criticism. And chances are that a few top directors might not work with him in the future, the Infinity War actor stated during the same interview.

