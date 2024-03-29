Home Improvement Actor Zachery Ty Bryan Faces Additional Charges After Felony DUI Arrest; Know More

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence

A lot has happened starting from the moment Zachery Ty Bryan was arrested last month. It was earlier reported that the former Home Improvement star had been arrested by the police in California.

Know what charges the 42-year-old star faces and what details the court documents show.

Zachery Ty Bryan’s arrest

It was just last month that the sitcom actor was arrested for suspected driving under the influence offence. However, legal trouble for Zachery Ty Bryan didn't just stop there.

The actor had also been booked under the felony for misdemeanor contempt of court. It was recently reported by USA Today that the Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift star faces additional charges, as this is his fourth DUI charge, within 10 years, states the court documents.

Furthermore, the film producer is even charged with hit and run and property damage felony. The records also show that the star from the 1996 movie First Kid had refused a sobriety test, however later it was found out that Ty Bryan’s blood alcohol level had reached 0.15 level or more.

The Riverside County Sheriff's office confirmed last month that they had arrested the True Heart star. He was arrested on 17 February in La Quinta, California, during a traffic stop conducted by La Quinta Sheriff's Station deputies.

Advertisement

The deputies have been conducting this traffic stop while being on the lookout for a suspected vehicle that was involved in a traffic collision.

What do deputies say about Zachery Ty Bryan?

This had been the latest arrest of Zachery Ty Bryan. He was earlier arrested for an alleged domestic violence incident in the year 2020. It is reported by USA Today that the famed actor was even convicted on two counts before he was arrested in a similar incident of domestic violence three later in 2023.

During his recent arrest, the Riverside County Sheriff's Office stated that the deputies "observed indications of impairment" in Bryan, who was the driver of the suspected vehicle.

They had then arrested him for driving under the influence and also having prior similar charges.

The Held for Ransom actor was then booked into a riverside County Jail.

Talking about his previous convictions, in July last year, the Eugene Police Department in Oregon stated that Ty Bryan was booked under the charges of assault in the fourth degree, as the police officers had “received a report of a physical dispute” call.

However, the actor had pleaded guilty to the said felony and had reached a plea deal. He was sentenced to a week in jail and about 36 months of supervised probation.

The court had even ordered him to have "no contact with the victim without the probation officer's approval, treatment for alcohol/substance abuse issues at the direction of the probation officer, and no alcohol or drugs."

Common Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Rebel Wilson Reminisces About Her First Date With Ramona Agruma; Reveals They Just Connected