Rebel Wilson Reminisces About Her First Date With Ramona Agruma; Reveals They Just Connected

In a candid and heartwarming revelation, Rebel Wilson shares snippets of her adorable romance with fiancée Ramona Agruma in her upcoming memoir, Rebel Rising: A Memoir. The 44-year-old actress, known for her roles in Pitch Perfect and Isn't It Romantic, delves into the beginnings of her relationship with Agruma, highlighting their instant connection and the journey that led them to their engagement and the joy of welcoming their daughter, Royce Lillian, via surrogate.

Rebel Wilson revealed that she had an instant connection with fiancee Ramona Agruma

Wilson reminisces about the fateful moment when she first met Agruma, painting a vivid picture of their initial meeting at the Hotel Bel-Air for their first date, which came after their initial conversation over video calls and phone texts. Despite nerves and uncertainties, Wilson recalls feeling an immediate spark with Agruma, describing their intimate connection as they bonded over lunch. The actress candidly shares her apprehensions about her limited experience with women, juxtaposed with the overwhelming attraction and emotional connection she felt with Agruma.

She revealed in her memoir, as retrieved via PEOPLE , "She set up our first date for a few hours after I landed: lunch at the Hotel Bel-Air. I’m so nervous. I’m also worried that if Ramona and I do hit it off, I don’t have much sexual experience with a woman. And I’ve only had time to read half of the Girl Sex 101 book. We both order food and we try to eat, but we can’t really eat anything. And so ... well ... I don’t want to embarrass Ramona, but ... we instead opt to go to the bathroom and make out."

Advertisement

The Pitch Perfect star further went ahead and revealed how she ended up inviting her now fiancee to her house in LA, which was followed by their beautiful connection. “'I think you need to come back to my house,' I say. I’ve never just invited someone straight back home, but I’m only in L.A. for the week. I take her to my bedroom. We just ... connect. It feels beautiful,” she added.

ALSO READ: 'People Can Wait Till They're Ready': Rebel Wilson On Losing Her Virginity at 35; Says You Shouldn't Feel Pressured

Rebel Wilson narrated her relationship progress in her memoir

Wilson and Agruma’s romance blossomed swiftly after their first encounter, fueled by FaceTime conversations and phone chats that deepened their bond. Wilson recounts the serendipitous circumstances that led to their first in-person meetup, orchestrated by their mutual friend, Australian actor Hugh Sheridan.

She shared, “Ramona and I started FaceTiming and talking on the phone — getting to know each other the old-fashioned way. (Romana) was supposed to stay in Australia through the holidays, in true Hollywood rom-com style, I jumped on a plane to fly halfway around the world to L.A. to meet Ramona."

But that was not it as Wilson had something even bigger planned to propose to her then-girlfriend for a life-long partnership. Wilson proposed to Romana in a pretty cliche yet heart-warming manner, with an excuse of taking her to Disneyland.

She recalled, “Ramona sees the pastel rose petals all over the ground and the roses in vases. I tell her how special she is to me. And then I get down on one knee and open the ring box. I end with 'So in this cliché way, on this cliché day, Ramona Agruma, will you marry me?' 'Yes,' she says through the tears streaming down her face."

Following their engagement, Wilson and Agruma embraced the joyous milestone of becoming parents with the birth of their daughter, Royce Lillian, born via surrogacy in November 2022.

Rebel Rising, the highly anticipated autobiography of the Australian star of Pitch Perfect and Bridesmaids, one of the best new books of 2024, serves as a poignant reflection of Wilson's personal and professional journey, offering readers a glimpse into the highs and lows of her life. Wilson's memoir is set for a launch on April 2, 2024.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Rebel Wilson Gets Candid About Her 'Rollercoaster' Situationship with a Tennis Player; Says It Made Her Feel Loved