Who Is Zachery Ty Bryan? Everything To Know About The Home Improvement Star As He Gets Arrested, Charged With Felony DUI

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence

Zachery Ty Bryan, the former Home Improvement star, was arrested for suspected DUI in La Quinta, California. The 42-year-old was charged with a felony for driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, along with a misdemeanor contempt of court. He was booked by La Quinta Police around 2:36 a.m. on Saturday, 17 February.

Who is Zachery Ty Bryan?

Zachery Tyler Bryan is an American actor and film producer. He is best known for his role as Brad Taylor on the ABC sitcom Home Improvement. He also appeared in the films True Heart and The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift. Bryan, a Denver native, began his acting career by appearing in local advertising.

He was discovered at a talent showcase in New York City, where he was cast as Brad, the oldest Taylor child in Home Improvement. Brad was known for his hairstyle experimentation and trouble-prone nature. Bryan is one month younger than Jonathan Taylor Thomas, who played his younger brother Randy in the show.

ALSO READ: Rajon Rondo Arrested: What Was the Former NBA Champion Charged With?

Bryan, a former Home Improvement alum, made brief appearances in various television shows, including Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Veronica Mars, and Shark. He also appeared in an episode of Reading Rainbow, made a cameo on MTV's I Bet You Will, and played an ice hockey player in Touched by an Angel.

Advertisement

In 2003, he appeared on Smallville as Eric Marsh, a high school baseball player using meteor rock steroids. Bryan was the second Home Improvement alum to make a guest appearance on the show after Jonathan Taylor Thomas. In 2005, he appeared as Bryan Nolan in ESPN's TV movie Code Breakers. He also guest starred in Cold Case and in 2008, as a young man hiring a hitman to kill his stepmother on Burn Notice.

Bryan has appeared in various films, including First Kid, Magic Island, The Principal Takes A Holiday, The Rage: Carrie 2, The Game of Their Lives, The Miracle Match, The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, Meteor, Thor: Hammer of the Gods, and The Guardians of Justice. He also starred as a school bully in First Kid, a character in Magic Island, and as Eric in The Rage: Carrie 2. Bryan's acting career began in 1996 with the school bully role in First Kid.

In October 2020, Bryan was charged with felony strangulation, fourth-degree assault, and interfering with police reports after an argument with his girlfriend. In February 2021, he pleaded guilty to two charges and was sentenced to three years of bench probation. He was also ordered to participate in a batterer intervention program and avoid contact with the victim.

In June 2023, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Bryan was accused of running a fraudulent agriculture-technology startup scheme, where he received payments ranging from $5,000 to $25,000 in exchange for fake contracts with no value. On July 28, 2023, Bryan was arrested for domestic assault again in Eugene, Oregon.

Zachery Ty Bryan arrested for alleged DUI after a traffic collision

Zachery Ty Bryan was arrested in La Quinta, California around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday 17 February, for alleged DUI and a misdemeanor for alleged contempt of court, both involving a felony charge. His bail for the felony charge was set at $50,000, with an additional $15,000 bail fee for the misdemeanor. He was released the same day as his arrest, and his court date has been set for April 23.

Bryan’s fiancée Johnnie Faye Cartwright showed her support for him amid his ongoing legal troubles, telling US Weekly, “Trauma can bring struggles in many shapes and forms. It’s a horrible situation that’s going to be spun in so many ways. I’ve learned firsthand the truth will never align with what’s been put out there."

Advertisement

Bryan previously spoke on the stress of child stardom, and how his teenage transition from Home Improvement impacted his sense of self. "You were stigmatized as a TV star, and no matter how good your audition, you were never going to be taken seriously. But I kept at it," he said.

He further added, "As an actor, you're like a cow going to the slaughterhouse, and you have to rely on so many people, from an agent to manager to lawyer. I figured I didn't necessarily have to act anymore, there are other directions to go."

Common Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Who Is Austin North? Everything To Know About The Outer Banks Star As He Is Arrested For Alleged Attack On ER Hospital Staff