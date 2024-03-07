Hometown Heroes From Queer Eye Come To Jonathan Van Ness' Rescue Amid Recent Allegations; DETAILS

Jonathan Van Ness, a hairstylist and member of the Queer Eye Fab Five, has been accused of behaving rudely with the other cast members. However, the Hometown Heroes, who appeared on Netflix's reality show, came out in defense of Van Ness while in a conversation with TMZ.

What Did The Hometown Heroes Say In Favor Of Jonathan Van Ness?

Cory Waldrop, who participated in Queer Eye's first season, revealed that he wasn't completely aware of the allegations, but Jonathan Van Ness appeared on the same on-and-off camera. He also recalled that the hairstylist was sweet enough to let him cut the line at the production's food truck while the camera was rolling.

Apart from Waldrop, William Mahnken, who was a cast member in Queer Eye's season 2, shared that the TV personality did not offend anyone on the sets of the show while he was present. Mahnken revealed that he shares some fond memories with Van Ness.

On similar lines, Michael Richard II of season 7 claimed that Jonathan was "always bright and nice" and caused no problems while shooting. "He seemed well-liked by everybody," Richard II said, feeling no tension between the Fab Five.

Ryan Dyer of Queer Eye season 5 confessed that Jonathan Van Ness was quite an attention seeker amongst the group, but that was no problem with the production team or anyone else on the sets. However, the crew members had quite contrasting views about the hairstylist.

Allegation On Jonathan Van Ness

Jonathan Van Ness has been facing allegations of rude and abusive behavior on the sets of Netflix's Queer Eye. The cast and crew members face difficulties while shooting with the grooming professional. The sources have claimed that Van Ness would have an outburst at least once a week, where he would show his bad side to the people around him.

An insider shared that the hairstylist "stood out in terms of unprofessionalism, with their various moods dictating how the day would go."

In a conversation with Rolling Stones Media, one of the production members shared, "[There's] a real emotion of fear around them when they get angry. It's almost like a cartoon where it oozes out of them."

The other member said, "It's intense and scary," while working around with Jonathan Van Ness.

