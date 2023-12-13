Top Dakota Johnson movies to watch before release of Madame Web; featuring The High Note, Fifty Shades of Grey, and more

Dakota Johnson has been dazzling audiences with her faultless on-screen characters for a considerable amount of time now. Indeed, given that she is descended from one of the largest creative families in the business, her abilities are not surprising. Johnson has proven her acting prowess and adaptability over the years by taking on a variety of roles in movies and shows spanning all genres.

Johnson has a bright future ahead of her, filled with a plethora of exciting projects. In fact, she is thrilled to be playing the lead in the superhero movie Madame Web, which comes out in 2024. As we wait to watch her in her new film, let's take a look at Dakota Johnson's best films over the years.

Top Dakota Johnson movies to watch:

1. The High Note

Nisha Ganatra helmed the 2020 comedy-drama The High Note, which starred Johnson and Tracee Ellis Ross and was written by Flora Greeson. Johnson plays Maggie, Grace's personal assistant. Grace is a music icon who hasn't put out new music in a long time but is still important in the industry.

Maggie works nonstop for her boss during the day and secretly pursues her passion of being a music producer in her limited spare time. But when Grace's manager proposes that Grace pursue a different path in her music career, the ambitious producer grabs the chance to accomplish her ambition and alter the course of her boss's life.

2. Suspira

Dakota Johnson plays Susie Bannion in Luca Guadagnino's supernatural horror thriller Suspiria, which is inspired by Dario Argento's 1977 Italian film of the same name. Johnson is a young dancer who gets entangled in a paranormal world.

Johnson gives a hauntingly powerful performance that demonstrates her dedication to the physical and mental struggle of the role. It centers on Bannian, who enrolls in a dancing school whose director faces witchcraft charges.

3. The Lost Daughter

In The Lost Daughter, Dakota Johnson delivers a stirring performance as Nina, a depressed young mother on vacation in Greece. Trapped in an unhappy marriage and overwhelmed by the demands of parenting her 3-year-old daughter, Nina finds a confidant in Leda (Olivia Colman), a middle-aged academic grappling with her own maternal regrets.

As their friendship develops, Johnson portrays with profound sensitivity the despair Nina feels about her circumscribed life and inability to bond with her daughter. In tense scenes with her domineering husband and volatile lover, Johnson depicts Nina's powerlessness to change her situation, despite her simmering frustration.

4. Fifty Shades

The British-American film trilogy series, which is based on EL James's Fifty Shades book trilogy, stars Jamie Dornan as Christian Grey and Johnson as Anastasia Steele.

In the series, Dakota Johnson portrayed Steele, a shy, unsophisticated young woman who underwent a metamorphosis into a bold, forceful partner in a complicated sexual relationship that explored her BDSM interests.

5. A Bigger Splash

Inspired by Alain Page's story of the same name, Luca Guadagnino's 2015 psychological drama film A Bigger Splash stars Dakota Johnson in yet another mysterious and alluring role as Penelope Lanier. Johnson gives her characters more nuance by skillfully expressing a range of complicated emotions through small gestures and facial expressions. Her portrayal radiates a seductive innocence that makes for captivating tension on television.

