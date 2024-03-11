Is Poor Things Star Ramy Youssef Going To Host SNL Next? Find Out

Saturday Night Live is no more a show, it is an emotion. It is a culmination of the best stars from the industry and their hosting skills. SNL is the place where controversies are created and lived for. A reality TV special that comes across as a simple talk show, has hosted the best across Hollywood. Every episode has a theme and the last one with Sydney Sweeney got many people talking. Now is the time for the comedy actor and Ramy sensation-Ramy Youssef to take the stage. Is he hosting the next episode? Will anyone join the 32-year-old actor? Find out.

Will Ramy Youssef host SNL?

Yes. Ramy Youssef is set to host Saturday Night Live season 49. He would host the show on March 30, 2024 with musical sensation Travis Scott. This is the first time that the Hump movie actor will host SNL. Travis Scott has appeared on the show as a musical guest multiple times in the past. The announcement on the lineup for March was made during the March 9, 2024 episode that was hosted by Josh Brolin with Ariana Grande as the musical guest. The further lineup has not been discussed yet. Will Ramy Youssef’s episode mark the end of season 49? Only time will tell.

What to know about SNL season 49?

Due to the SAG-AFTRA strikes, the show got a bit delayed and started in October 2023. Since then it has seen prominent celebrities like Pete Davidson, Jason Momoa, Jacob Elordi and Timothee Chalamet host the show with musical guests like ice spice, boygenius, Foo Fighters and more. Musicians like Bad Bunny also took to hosting this year. The most controversial episodes of season 49 include-Dakota Johnson’s episode which had a cameo of Justin Timberlake. The recent episode with Sydney Sweeney also garnered a lot of attention. Saturday Night Live can be streamed on NBC network and Peacock at 11:30 ET/8:30 PT. As we wait for more details on who hosts this show next, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

