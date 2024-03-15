Sydney Sweeney Remains Unfazed By Madame Web Failure, Says ‘I Was Just Hired As An Actress In It'

Sydney Sweeney just premiered her latest movie Immaculate at SXSW, her third high-profile release in four months. She ended 2023 on a high note with Anyone But You, which earned more than $200 million worldwide, but come 2024, she experienced the first flop of her career with Madame Web. However, the actress seems to have moved on from it now.

Speaking to the Los Angeles Times, the Euphoria actress seemed unfazed when asked about Madame Web being crushed at the box office.

“I was just hired as an actress in it, so I was just along for the ride for whatever was going to happen,” she told the publication.

Amid the actress’ indifference to the mockery surrounding the film, we are tracing the trajectory of Madame Web below.

Madame Web — A disappointment at the box office and the target of ridicule at the 2024 Oscars

In the Sony comic book tentpole, Sweeney stars as Julia Cornwall, an iteration of Spider-Woman. The film has grossed $42 million at the domestic box office so far, a comparatively modest sum for a superhero movie. Not only a commercial flop, the film was also eviscerated by the critics, boasting a 12% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Sweeney may have not had the pleasure of riding on the success of Madame Web, because it never came, but the actress did not miss a chance to get on board with the jokes that the film spawned. During her Saturday Night Live appearance recently, she joked about the performance of the film, saying, “You definitely didn't see me in Madame Web.”

Additionally, during his monologue at Hollywood's most prestigious awards ceremony, the 2024 Oscars host, Jimmy Kimmel too took a swipe at Madame Web's underwhelming performance, when he quipped, “The people in this room somehow managed to come up with so many excellent films and memorable performances. This night is full of enormous talent, and untold potential, but so was Madame Web."

Besides, Sweeney and Kimmel were not the only two people to speak upfront about the film’s failure to appease the masses. Sweeney’s co-star and the headliner of the film, Dakota Johnson told Bustle earlier this month that the reception to Madame Web did not come as a shock.

When Dakota Johnson Weighed in on Madame Web Failure

Speaking to Bustle, Johnson who plays the titular character Cassandra Webb in the film, said about the not-so-positive public reaction to the movie, “Unfortunately, I'm not surprised that this has gone down the way it has.

She added, “It's so hard to get movies made, and in these big movies that get made — and it's even starting to happen with little ones, which is what freaking me out — decisions are being made by the committees, and art does not do well when it's made by committee. Films are made by a filmmaker and a team of artists around them. You cannot make art based on numbers and algorithms. My feeling has been for a long time that audiences are extremely smart, and executives have started to believe they are not. Audiences will always be able to sniff out bullshit. Even if films start to be made with AI, humans aren't going to f—ing want to see those.”

“But it was definitely an experience for me to make that movie,” Johnson added regardless. “I had never done anything like it before. I probably will never do anything like it ever again because I don't make sense in that world. And I know that now.”

Madame Web continues its run in movie theaters, while Sweeney's Immaculate is set to premiere on March 22.

