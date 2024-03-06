What Did Dakota Johnson Say About Madame Web Box Office Results?She Opens Up About 'Real Learning Experience'

The 50-shades actress Dakota Johnson tried her luck with Marvel. After years of hard work, Dakota Johnson is receiving an unexpectedly negative response for the film Madame Web. A film set to add to the Spiderman franchise saw Dakota as Cassandra Webb who is able to see the future. How and why did the film have negative reviews? Find out.

What did Dakota Johnson say about Madame Web low box office collection?

ALSO READ: Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin Relationship Timeline: How Long Has The Couple Been Together?

34-year-old Dakota gave an interview to Bustle, where she admitted that this final film was not what she had signed for. It is an experience that will stay with Dakota. The actress says, "It was definitely an experience for me to make that movie. I had never done anything like it before. I probably will never do anything like it again because I don’t make sense in that world. And I know that now.” She also adds, "But sometimes in this industry, you sign on to something, and it’s one thing and then as you’re making it, it becomes a completely different thing, and you’re like, 'Wait, what?' " The actress also added lost in thought, "But it was a real learning experience, and of course it’s not nice to be a part of something that’s ripped to shreds, but I can’t say that I don’t understand.” The interview also focused on how one tries hard to get the movies made and how the power of making decisions does not vest with us but by the committee.

Advertisement

What was Dakota Johnson’s interview all about?

The Bustle interview also added about the insides of a film, story, filmmaker and more. She wanted the audience to understand all the stakeholders that were applicable here. The TeaTime Pictures owner said, "Films are made by a filmmaker and a team of artists around them. You cannot make art based on numbers and algorithms.” She also added, "My feeling has been for a long time that audiences are extremely smart, and executives have started to believe that they’re not. Audiences will always be able to sniff out bulls---." Even SNL’s latest episode starring Sydney Sweeney saw a sarcastic comment on Madame Web. "You might have seen me in Anyone But You or Euphoria," Sweeney remarked and added, "You definitely did not see me in Madame Web." The film is still in theatres and has not set a date for OTT release. As we wait for the film to come on television soon, stay tuned into Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Does Dakota Johnson Think Her Madame Web Costars Are In A Group Chat Without Her? Actress Reveals