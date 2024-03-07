Martin And Dakota Johnson Reportedly Get Engaged; Singer's Ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow Gives Her Blessings

After six years of romance, Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson have reportedly taken the next step in their relationship. Per Mirror, the Coldplay frontman and the Madame When actress are now engaged with the blessings of Martin’s ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow, and their children.

Citing a source, the outlet reported on Thursday that Chris Martin asked Dakota Johnson for her hand in marriage a while ago to which the actress said a huge yes.

According to the source, “The couple got engaged a while ago and have kept the news private. But now they are being open about it with their circles. They have been besotted with each other from day one so taking this next step was inevitable.”

However, “They are in no rush to plan the wedding but are just enjoying making their commitment official,” the tipster added.

The Fifty Shades of Grey actress sparked engagement rumors last October when she was spotted rocking an emerald ring on her wedding finger on her 34th birthday. The news of Martin and Johnson’s engagement comes on the heels of a recent interview the latter gave, in which she gushed about the love she has for Martin’s two kids.

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin engaged — The actress recently shared that she loves being a stepmother to his children

Speaking to Bustle Magazine earlier this week, Johnson said about being a stepmother to Martin's kids Apple and Moses, “I love those kids like my life depends on it. With all my heart.”

In the same interview, the actress also said that she feels strongly about motherhood, stating, “I’m so open to that. I've gotten to this place where I really want to experience everything life has to offer. And especially being a woman, I’m like: What a magical f—king thing to do. What a crazy, magical, wild experience. If that's meant to happen for me, I’m totally down for it. We're not here for very long, so if I’m meant to be a mother, bring it on.”

For Johnson, who never provides much insight into her personal life, her aforestated comments do indicate that the Hollywood diva is ready to embark on the next phase of her life, for which she has the blessings of Martin’s ex-wife Paltrow, with whom she happens to be on good terms.

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin over the years

Johnson and Martin began dating in 2017, after the latter famously and “consciously uncoupled” from Gwyneth Paltrow. The pair made their first public appearance together at Stella McCartney’s Autumn Collection event in January 2018.

The couple is among those who like keeping their private lives out of the spotlight.

However, recently, following the release of Johnson’s not-so-well-received Madame Web, the pair of them was spotted vacationing in Mexico. A source told people on February 21 that the couple had “a relaxing vacation” together. A second source added that the love birds were “relaxing, talking, reading, swimming, walking [and] holding hands.”

On the work front, Johnson has nothing in the pipeline after Madame Web. Martin, however, is busy as a bee. He is scheduled to tour with his bandmates throughout this summer.

