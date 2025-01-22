‘Horrible Mistake’: Sex And The City Alum Kristin Davis Recalls Lending Money To A 'Very Successful' Actor; Reveals She Got Ghosted

Sex and the City alum Kristin Davis opened up about one “horrible” celebrity encounter in a recent episode of her Are You a Charlotte? podcast. The actress described the unnamed celebrity as an “out-of-work actor” who she dated before her rise to fame through her breakout performance as Charlotte York in the 90s cult-classic show.

Davis recalled going out with the man — who she claims is a “very successful” actor now — while she was filming her show Melrose Place. At the time, the unnamed actor would receive bill notices from companies threatening to shut off his electricity.

She also revealed that he “wrecked” the motorcycle he used to go to auditions. “And I was like, ‘Can I lend you some money?’ Horrible mistake,” Davis shared on her podcast. Being a supportive girlfriend, Davis wanted to help her “talented” boyfriend because she could. “I think it was all of $5,000 — a lot of money,” she revealed.

However, the Emmy nominee admitted that lending him money horribly changed their dynamic. Despite her kind gesture, the man suddenly stopped calling her. In response, she went to his apartment and started banging on his door.

She remembered hearing his dog through the door, who she loved, and presumed that the man was pretending not to be home. Later, the actor called her to ask whether she had been at his place.

“And I was like, ‘Well, yes.’ … I felt so embarrassed. Like being messy,” she shared. Davis confessed that she would have loved some acknowledgment for her gesture at the time.

Although she didn’t name the actor, she revealed that he now lives out in the country with some children. Davis has also moved on in her life and is now a mom to her adopted children, Gemma, 13, and Wilson, 6.