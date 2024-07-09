House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 4: What Does Alicent Hightower Drink And Why? Explored

Alicent Hightower's decision to consume moon tea, administered by Grand Maester Orwylle, marks a pivotal moment in her storyline. This act reflects her complex relationship with Criston Cole and raises questions about her motivations amidst societal pressures and personal morality. Alicent's familiarity with moon tea and its implications underscore her internal struggles and the evolving dynamics of her character in the series.

In House of the Dragon, season 2, episode 4, Alicent Hightower gets a drink from Maester Orwylle, a significant moment in her narrative given her ties with Cristin Cole. Their relationship has added an unexpected twist to her character in the Game of Thrones prequel's second season, which remains crucial even when Cole is absent from King's Landing.

The occurrence of moon tea in Alicent's storyline has been both a subtle and crucial development. It suggests deeper complexity in Alicent's character, signifying the need to protect herself amidst the politically charged environment of the Red Keep. Moon tea, a concoction used in the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros, is mostly administered to prevent unwanted pregnancies. It is made by combining herbs like tansy and pennyroyal, often with additions like mint and honey.

Who gives Alicent Moon Tea? Was she pregnant with Criston Cole's baby?

Grand Maester Orwyle discreetly gives moon tea to Alicent, who consumes it without his knowledge. This suggests Alicent may have either been pregnant or concerned about the possibility of pregnancy with Ser Criston's child. However, Alicent's familiarity with moon tea, evidenced by her providing it to Dyana after a sexual assault in Season 1, indicates she understands its purpose.

Alicent's gesture of holding her stomach hints at her concern about pregnancy. Her relationship with Cole, being relatively new, might have prompted this precautionary step.

For Alicent, a highborn lady, former Queen, and current Queen Mother, an out-of-wedlock pregnancy would bring significant shame and disgrace. Members of the Kingsguard are sworn to celibacy, and the fact that the Lord Commander of the Kingsguard could be the father will make the situation worse. Thus, Alicent's decision to use moon tea is justified within societal norms and her personal circumstances.

The deeper meaning behind Alicent drinking the moon tea

Under King Viserys' orders, Grand Maester Mellos gave moon tea to Rhaenyra for the first time. When Larys Strong informed Alicent that Rhaenyra had received moon tea, Alicent suspected Rhaenyra had lied about her relationship with Daemon Targaryen, whereas it was actually with Criston Cole.

Years later, Alicent herself consumes moon tea after being intimate with Cole, exposing her hypocrisy and raising questions about her character. As Rhaenyra exposed her in Season 1, her righteousness was a facade. Alicent begins to question her choices with Lord Commander after seeing the similarity between their actions. These internal struggles deepen Alicent's character development in House of the Dragon season 2.

New episodes of House of the Dragon Season 2 will premiere on HBO and HBO Max on Sundays at 9 pm ET.

