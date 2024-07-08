House of the Dragon Season 2 Release Schedule; Episode Dates, Streaming Details & More

Disclaimer: The below article contains minor spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 2, episodes 4 and 5.

The second season of HBO’s epic House of the Dragon has been streaming on OTT platforms like JioCinema since June 16. With four episodes already released, viewers are eagerly awaiting the remaining four.

Critics and fans have largely responded positively to the series so far. From the expected plot developments to details on where and how to watch, here’s everything we know about this Game of Thrones prequel series.

When, where, and how to watch House of the Dragon Season 2 episodes?

The first episode of House of the Dragon Season 2 premiered on June 16 (Sunday) on HBO in the US and June 17 (Monday) in India. Subsequent episodes air every Sunday on HBO at 6 pm PT / 9 pm ET in the US and at 6:30 am IST on Monday in India.

ALSO READ: What Is The Harrenhal Castle In House Of The Dragon? Explained

While the first season has 10 episodes, the latest ongoing season has eight episodes, each spanning 60 minutes, with its finale on August 5. Check out the full release schedule below:

Episode 1: 17 June (out now)

Episode 2: 24 June (out now)

Episode 3: 1 July (out now)

Episode 4: 8 July (out now)

Episode 5: 15 July

Episode 6: 22 July

Episode 7: 29 July

Episode 8: 5 August

What happens in House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 4?

The Battle at Rook's Rest serves as the climax of House of the Dragon season 2, episode 4, driving the narrative closer to conflict. Previously, Criston Cole took control of several castles for the Greens, including Rosby, Stokeworth, and Duskendale. Meanwhile, Aegon's behavior grows increasingly erratic. Criston essentially goes rogue and plots to capture Rook's Rest, a seemingly insignificant castle in the Crownlands, without Aemond's knowledge.

Advertisement

Rhaenys volunteers as Rhaenyra prepares to send one of her dragons to battle upon her return to Dragonstone. Upon arrival, Criston signals Aemond from nearby on Vhagar, revealing their covert strategy: the attack on Rook's Rest is a ploy to lure a dragon and tip the odds in their favor. However, Aegon unexpectedly joins the fray on a dragonback, intoxicated, escalating the chaos. During the battle, Aemond attacks his own brothers Aegon and Sunfyre, causing them to crash into the forest.

ALSO READ: House Of The Dragon Season 2: What Are Dragonseeds To Be Seen In The Sequel? EXPLAINED

What can we expect in House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 5?

In the aftermath depicted in the episode 5 teaser, Aegon's survival is assured despite sustaining serious injuries during the battle. Despite the loss of a key council member and an experienced dragon in Rhaenys, Rhaenyra displays unwavering determination. She continues her campaign to conquer the Riverlands, leveraging Daemon's fiery threats to ensure compliance from resistant factions.

Mysaria, who played a role in planning the treacherous events of Blood and Cheese, ominously remarks in the trailer's closing moments, "There is more than one way to fight a war." This suggests that the Blacks may be plotting a retaliatory move in response to Rhaenys's tragic demise.

Advertisement

About House of the Dragon

Created by George R. R. Martin and Ryan Condal, the American fantasy drama series is based on Martin’s novel A Song of Ice and Fire and parts of his 2018 book Fire & Blood. The spin-off and prequel series to Game of Thrones takes place around 200 years before the events of the original series and 172 years before Daenerys Targaryen's birth.

House of the Dragon made history by ranking among the most-watched HBO original series with around 10 million views since its debut in less than a week.

ALSO READ: George R.R. Martin Lauds House Of The Dragon Season 2; Shares Special Mention For THIS New Character