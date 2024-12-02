How Did Bob Mackie Help Tina Turner Create Her Iconic ‘Cavewoman’-Inspired Look? The Fashion Designer Recalls

Bob Mackie is a renowned fashion designer in Hollywood, and one of his most iconic muses was the late singer Tina Turner. In his latest documentary, Bob Mackie: Naked Illusion, he reflected on his experience working with the spontaneous and bold Turner. The first time they met, she had just separated from her ex-husband and musical partner, Ike, and was moving from hotel to hotel, avoiding him.

She tried to create a “career for herself” by appearing in gigs on The Sonny & Cher Show, The Cher Show, and other similar programs. Turner, who passed away in 2023 at the age of 83, worked with Mackie through her show appearances. “She got to know me because I was doing things on those variety shows and dressing her, and she kind of went, ‘Oh, someone actually does this,’” he said.

Mackie recalled that the Better Be Good to Me singer would buy inexpensive evening gowns in Paris and ask him to make certain changes according to her vision. “They weren’t great, but she’d like the fabric and bring it in, like, ‘Can we make this look like a cavewoman?’” he said in the documentary.

He would transform these “funny, inexpensive evening dresses” into the iconic Tina Turner outfits, recalling the experience as “really fun.” Mackie also reminisced about how much he “loved” watching the singer backstage and listening to the hilarious stories she would share after having two glasses of wine. “She’d throw a couple of Tylenols in, put her high heels on, and hit the stage. It was just crazy," he said about her behind-the-scenes shenanigans.

The designer noted that while many people tried to find success in the cut-throat industry, Turner’s talent made her unique and a standout in the crowd. He believes that the What’s Love Got to Do with It singer was born to be an entertainer.

“They can’t help themselves. They’re just good. And she’s one of those. She just takes the audience and runs with it,” Mackie added. He also mentioned Bette Midler and Cher among the list of naturally talented individuals who have a “different attitude” while performing.

Bob Mackie: Naked Illusion is now playing in select theaters.