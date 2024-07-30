How Did Buckingham Palace Celebrate Prince George's Birth? Royal Insider Reveals

It’s been a decade since the birth of Prince William’s first heir Prince George, second in line to the throne. On the momentous occasion of George's 11th birthday, a royal insider spilled details from the day of his birth and the glorious celebration that followed! Ailsa Anderson, former communications and press secretary to the late Queen, recalled the pomp and ceremony as “the monarchy at its best!”

On July 22, the young Prince celebrated his milestone 11th birthday. Chatting on the latest episode of A Right Royal Podcast, Anderson—incharge of the ceremony and announcement of George’s birth—gave insider insight into the event.

As a communications person, she worked for the royals behind the screen but for the first time she was in the frontlines and felt honored. “I was honored to walk across that iconic forecourt at Buckingham Palace and post the announcement of Prince George's birth at the railings,” Anderson said.

However, being the center of the action was equally nerve-wracking as it was exciting. Anderson recalled how people were queuing up to Green Park to take a look at the notice. “It was the monarchy at its best, and this time now, the pomp and ceremony, it's what we do best,” she added.

The morning started with a bustle and ended with a celebration! "Excited, maybe a glass of champagne was drunk after the announcement was made—I couldn't possibly comment!" she said.

Royal Astrologer on Prince George’s nature

According to royal astrologer and former Princess of Wales’s confidant Debbie Frank, Prince George took after his late grandmother Princess Diana, and father Prince William. Both royal highnesses had the typical Cancerian traits, sensitive, empathetic, caring, and giving which is reflected in George's nature.

“In so many ways, he resembles his late grandmother and his father, both Cancerians who tend to come straight from the heart,” Frank told Hello Magazine. The people who belong to this zodiac are self-protective and take time to come out of their shell. However, as a “boy stepping into his 'tweens,' George will gradually come out of his shell.

"Both Princess Diana and Prince William were shy as young people and yet both of them blossomed into their royal roles," the royal astrologer added.