How Did David Gail Die? Exploring Beverly Hills 90210 Star's Cause Of Death Amid Investigation

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to death and drugs

David Gail’s unexpected death shocked many including his fans and family. The actor best known for playing Shannen Doherty’s fiancé Stuart Carson on Beverly Hills was 58. The news of Gail’s death was confirmed in an Instagram post by his sister, Katie Colmenares on Saturday.

A release shared by the representative of his family on Monday confirmed complications from sudden cardiac arrest to be the late actor’s cause of death. A recent report, however, suggests that the Beverly Hills 90210 actor could've possibly died from a drug overdose. Here’s what we know about the beloved actor’s death so far.

David Gail was found unresponsive by emergency personnel

David’s sister Katie confirmed the news of the actor’s demise on January 16 in a heart-touching Instagram post on Friday.

Sharing a picture of herself and her late brother, Katie wrote, “There’s barely been a day in my life when you were not with me by my side always my wingman always my best friend ready to face anything and anyone w me.”

“The bears will never be the same but I will hold you so right every day in my heart you gorgeous loving amazing fierce human being missing you every second of every day forever there will never be another,” she added.

A release by the actor’s family representative on Monday provided additional insights about David Gail’s death. The release, obtained by People states, “The family has no reason to suspect the cause of his death was anything but heart failure.” It also stated that the actor was found unresponsive by emergency personnel who attempted to save his life through CPR but nothing seemed to work. Gail was put on life support for several days before being pronounced dead, the rep disclosed.

David Gail died of a Drug Overdose? Investigations underway

While we await the actor’s toxicology reports, TMZ reported on Monday that law enforcement is not overseeing drug overdose as a possible cause of David Gail’s death. No word on the type of substance was shared by police, per TMZ.

David Gail appeared as Dr. Joe Scanlon on more than 200 episodes of Port Charles. In 2002, he appeared in Bending All the Rules which starred Bradley Cooper and Colleen Porch in lead roles. Perfect Opposites, Doogie Howser, and Murder are some of his other notable acting credits. He was born in 1965 in Tampa, Florida, his IMDb page states. He is survived by his mother, sister, and son Guthier.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

