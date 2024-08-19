How Did Madonna Celebrate Her 66th Birthday? Here's What Report Says

Madonna ventured into her late 60s in style over the weekend. According to People, The Queen of Pop blew out the candles on her 66th birthday on August 16 in Italy at Positano’s Villa TreVille resort, the same five-star hotel that Jennifer Lopez rented in June for her summer getaway.

“Back in Italy... Happy Birthday to ME,” the Material Girl singer wrote on Instagram, uploading 20 glamorous snaps by her personal photographer, Ricardo Gomes.

By her side all week were her 11-year-old twins, Stella and Estere, as well as her rumored new beau, soccer player Akeem Morris, 28.

People magazine, on Sunday, August 18, reported on all the details of the picturesque location, which overlooks the Tyrrhenian Sea and can cost a guest upwards of $2,000 per night.

Madonna’s approach to her birthday this year was not a one-and-done party but rather an indulgence in celebrations all week. She, per the publication, participated in traditional Italian Ferragosto festivities from the balcony of La Tagliata, where she was, needless to say, eyeballed by hundreds of onlookers, and also marveled at the Amalfi Coast fireworks.

The music legend had dinner at the Archaeological Park in the ruined city of Pompeii, where she appreciated performances by Dream of Flying, a youth group that performs adaptations of ancient comedies, which Madonna will finance through her Ray of Light Foundation through 2025.

On her special day, the singer and her 30 guests dined on a meal prepared by Quattro Passi chefs Antonio and Fabrizi Mellino, which included Mediterranean cuisine consisting of veggies, fresh seafood, and homemade bread. The meal also included mini penne with zucchini and escarole. As for other delicacies, Madonna and her loved ones were treated to beef filet, potato salad, eggplant dishes, and Italy’s signature dish, pizza.

The Like a Prayer singer's grand birthday celebration came one year after she survived a severe bacterial infection and several months after she ended her blockbuster world tour with a distinguished performance in Brazil.

