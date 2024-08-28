How Did Miles Teller And Keleigh Sperry Meet? Relationship Explored As Couple Celebrates 5th Wedding Anniversary

When Miles Teller first saw Keleigh Sperry at the 2013 Grammy Awards afterparty, he saw a spark right away. In 2017, he disclosed that they instantly "clicked," and he felt strongly that they were destined to be together.

Teller asked her to marry him while on vacation in South Africa, following a four-year romance. In September 2019, they tied the knot in a private ceremony in Maui. Notable events during their voyage together include traveling with well-known pals and making an appearance in a Taylor Swift music video.

2013: Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry met at an after-party

Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry first met at a Black Keys event in 2013. Teller discussed their original meeting in a 2019 Vogue interview. He said that he saw Sperry early in the evening but did not think their chat went well.

Despite this, he persevered and finally persuaded her to dance with him. They went on a date a week later, and Teller knew she was the one for him. He regarded the experience as a watershed event, and he knew she was supposed to be in his life from that point on.

ALSO READ: Miles Teller’s Workout Routine And Diet for a Ripped Physique

May 2, 2016: Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry went to the Met Gala

It was reported on May 2, 2016, that Keleigh Sperry and Miles Teller went to the Met Gala together. They were seen sporting Maison Valentino clothing on the red carpet. That year's topic, Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology, examined the relationship between technology and fashion. Later, Keleigh Sperry reminisced about their glitzy night on Instagram by posting a flashback shot from the event.

Advertisement

August 20, 2017: Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry announced their engagement

Miles Teller proposed to Keleigh Sperry on August 20, 2017, while on a romantic vacation in South Africa. The pair had been in a relationship for four years prior to the proposal. Teller proposed by putting a rose on a tree with a placard stating "May 11th, 2013-August 20th, 2017," which represented the start of their romance and the day he asked her to marry him.

Teller described it as a means to commemorate their journey together. Sperry praised the proposal as "beautiful" and emphasized Teller's anxiousness and meticulous planning of every aspect of the big day.

February 14, 2021: Keleigh Sperry wrote a heartfelt tribute to Miles Teller for Valentine’s Day

In celebration of Valentine's Day 2021, Keleigh Sperry sent a touching letter on Instagram on February 14, the day she spent eight years with Miles Teller. She said in her message how much she loved and valued him.

Advertisement

Miles Teller responded by uploading a video of himself performing Barry Manilow's "Oh Mandy.” In addition, he uploaded a few photos from their wedding day, expressing his commitment to their future together and shared existence.

ALSO READ: Miles Teller Roped In To Star In An Officer And A Gentleman Remake For Paramount; Read Details Here

May 27, 2023: Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry went to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry were present at two of Taylor Swift's concerts in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on May 27, 2023, as part of her Eras Tour. Aaron Rodgers, their friend, went with them to the performances.

On Instagram, Keleigh Sperry wrote that their time at the performances amounted to "48 hours in ERAs heaven." She posted pictures and videos from the occasion, demonstrating their delight and excitement for Taylor Swift's performances.

August 26, 2024: Keleigh Sperry surprises Miles Teller with a boat for their fifth wedding anniversary

Keleigh Teller surprised her husband Miles Teller on their fifth wedding anniversary with a unique gift. On August 26, Keleigh proposed to Miles and provided him with his ideal boat. She revealed on Instagram that she wanted to respond to his humorous joke about guys not being proposed to.

Advertisement

The surprise consisted of a boat with a "Happy 5th anniversary" placard. Despite his initial confusion, Miles quickly welcomed the surprise, donning a Hawaiian captain's hat and enjoying the boat with Keleigh at his side.

ALSO READ: Miles Teller's Wife Stuns Actor With An ‘Early 5 Year Wedding Anniversary Surprise’; You Won't Believe His Reaction